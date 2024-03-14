AM NewsBrief: Mar. 14, 2024

Nex Benedict Death Ruled Suicide

The state released an initial report Wednesday on the death of Owasso teen Nex Benedict.

According to a summary from the chief medical examiner’s office, Benedict likely died by suicide after consuming two different types of medication. The report says Benedict died at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Feb. 8 around 4:30 p.m.

The Owasso Police Department posted a statement on social media shortly after the medical examiner's announcement.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide,” the statement reads. “However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office.”

The 16-year-old Owasso High School’s student’s passing has been the subject of intense attention since last month. Benedict identified as nonbinary and, according to family, struggled with bullying at school.

One day before Nex’s death, the teenager was suspended for getting into a fight in a school bathroom.

Owasso community members previously told Public Radio Tulsa that, ultimately, bullying is what caused Benedict’s death.

Oklahoma's Attorney General responded on X (formerly Twitter), largely agreeing with that assessment.

"My heart is broken over the tragic death of Nex Benedict," Drummond wrote. "The Medical Examiner’s finding of suicide makes me even more concerned that bullying played a role in this terrible loss."

The medical examiner says a full report will be released March 27.

Lawmakers Considers Reinstating State Park At Hugo Lake

When Hugo Lake lost its state park status in 2013, the state cited low attendance and budgetary needs. Its managing agency said the park had only attracted 3,000 visitors the prior year, although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it saw more than 100,000.

In recent years, tourism numbers have skyrocketed in Southeast Oklahoma. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has put new development on hold at nearby Beavers Bend State Park because its lake is over capacity for boating. George Burns, the Republican Senator from nearby Pollard, says a park at Hugo Lake will provide an alternative.

“With making this a state park, people that would be wanting to come and vacation would go to Hugo's State Park,” Burns told the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Burns estimates it will take $4.3 million to get Hugo Lake State Park back up and running; the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department initially said it would take $6 million more. Burns says that was for a road tourism officials said needs replacing, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation told him it could be repaired for cheaper.

Last year, the Tourism Department released a study saying it needs $350 million Tourism for infrastructure repairs at existing state parks. But state parks generate millions of dollars in state and local taxes each year, and bring millions more to local businesses.

The Senate voted to approve Burns’s Senate Bill 1252, which would turn all properties at Hugo Lake back over to the state. It now heads to the House of Representatives.

Proposed Park Ranger Pay Raise

House Bill 3787seeks to address the issue of low pay for Oklahoma's park rangers, aiming to provide a 15% raise effective July 1.

Newalla Republican John George (the measure’s author) said rangers are the lowest-paid state law enforcement officers.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports the average park ranger’s salary is $43,522 a year. This 15% increase would boost that annual salary by about $6,500.

The bill passed in the House with overwhelming support and now advances to the Senate for further consideration before it can head to the governor’s desk.

Growing Senior Population Study

In the next ten years, Oklahoma seniors are expected to outnumber children.

Oklahoma Human Services is creating a plan to prepare for this shift, and they want the perspectives of the state’s seniors.

The survey addresses topics like transportation, retirement and health care to understand what Oklahomans need as they age.

The department hopes to address these concerns in its Multisector Plan on Aging, which engages organizations statewide to prepare for a larger population of seniors.

