AM NewsBrief: Mar. 20, 2024

Oklahoma Senate Stands Firm: No More Tax Cuts as Budget Negotiations Loom

Oklahoma Senators have an approved budget proposal and are ready for negotiations with their colleagues across the rotunda, but the Senate won’t consider more tax cuts.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says his chamber won’t even entertain measures further cutting taxes. He says the Senate delivered on its promised grocery tax relief and that's where reducing state revenue will stop.

"I'm proud that we helped get the grocery tax cut done, passed and signed into law. And now we're about doing the business of making sure that we balance the budget," said Treat.

Treat points out the chamber across rotunda has yet to put forward its budget plan, and therefore denied the public a chance to see the budget process in action.

He says he’ll make things more transparent himself. Not only will the Senate’s budgeting process be in public view, but as the House negotiates, he’ll share their position on budgeting matters broadly as well.

Oklahoma Religious Charter School Accepting Applications Amid Legal Battle

As legal questions and lawsuits swirl around the nation’s first religious charter school, right here in Oklahoma, the school is beginning to accept applications. The project has the governor as a cheerleader.

Gov. Kevin Stitt posted a link to St. Isidore of Seville’s website and wrote on social media that the school’s acceptance of applications is “a big step for education freedom.”

This comes as Attorney General Gentner Drummond prepares for oral arguments against the virtual Catholic school’s very existence in early April in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The AG argues the school mixes church and state inappropriately. The school’s proponents like Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters say the school is an important choice to offer Oklahomans.

Regardless, the school presses on. It’s hiring staff and plans to have as many as 500 students enrolled for the upcoming school year.

Oklahoma Senator Proposes Tougher Penalties for Bullying Following Student Suicides

Following two student deaths in Oklahoma, a state senator has introduced a bill to enhance penalties for individuals who bully people who later die by suicide. OPMX’s Max Bryan has more.

Authored by Republican Paul Rosino, Senate Bill 1100 increases the punishment for aiding an attempted or successful suicide from up to two years in prison to at least seven and/or a max fine of $1,000 to $5,000. It also adds cyber bullying to the law.

"It’s a bill I wish I never had to run. Recently, we’ve had some pretty disastrous situations in Mustang and Owasso," Rosino said.

Rosino was referencing students Nex Benedict and Jot Turner, who died by suicide reportedly after being bullied.

Democratic Sen. Kevin Matthews said he’s wary of any bill that enhances punishments unless it can effectively address the issue.

The bill passed the Senate and is now in the House.

Oklahoma Tribal Leaders Oppose Bill Shielding Poultry Farmers from Pollution Lawsuits

Oklahoma Tribal Nation leaders are asking the legislature not to move forward with a bill that would shield some poultry farmers from lawsuits, even if they pollute streams, rivers or lakes.

Eastern Oklahoma has struggled with water pollution from chicken poop for decades. Under current law, people affected could sue the poultry operation it came from.

But Rep. David Hardin’s House Bill 4118 would change the law that holds poultry farms responsible for water pollution. As long as a poultry operator is following a state-approved plan that tells them how much poop they can spread on their land, they would be protected from pollution lawsuits. Affected parties would instead need to sue the state.

This week, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement opposing the bill. Hoskin says the Cherokee Nation supports farmers, but the measure fails to balance their interests with environmental protections. The state’s other four largest tribes have joined him in opposition.

The bill is up for consideration in the Senate after passing the House last month.

