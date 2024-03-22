AM NewsBrief: Mar. 22, 2024

Tulsa County Prosecutor Won't Pursue Charges In Owasso Teenager's Death

The Tulsa County District Attorney has decided not to file charges in connection with the death of an Owasso high school student.

An autopsy found Nex Benedict died by suicide last month.

Benedict identified as nonbinary...and was involved in a fight with three girls in a school bathroom the day before the death.

The DA said in a news release Thursday that the fight was an instance of mutal combat, and there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

Investigators said they discovered notes written by Benedict that appeared to be related to suicide.

The case has prompted demonstrations across the country, a federal investigation into Owasso Public Schools, and a push to update bullying laws at the state level.

Oklahoma Wildfires Leave Livestock Health At Risk

Oklahoma land and livestock have been scarred by recent wildfires. As landowners wait for their fields to green up, the Oklahoma State University Extension says ranchers will need to monitor immediate and long-term wildfire effects on cattle.

Cattle that survive wildfires might have physical injuries like burns or damage to feet. Post-wildfire trauma in livestock can have a lasting impact.

Barry Whitworth is a veterinarian and food and animal quality health specialist with the extension.

Based on his experience with past wildfires, he says ranchers should keep an eye on respiratory illnesses like pneumonia or premature births.

"You try to keep these animals in a stress-free of an environment as possible, and be sure and feed them well, we've got to meet their nutritional needs during these times of stress because that's probably one of the best things we can do for them," said Whitworth.

Organizations have been donating hay and milk replacer to help ranchers keep their cattles’ nutrition on track.

Bartlesville Considers Charter Changes

The City of Bartlesville, north of Tulsa, is gearing up for an election to change its charter. The proposals could change the way voting works in the city.

Bartlesville is looking to extend city councilors' terms from two to three years and move their general elections from November to April.

City Manager Mike Bailey says extending the terms is needed for better governing and stability. But there’s a trade-off with moving elections to April.

“It certainly will decrease voter turnout. That will happen with this. But, I also think that it will increase the voters’ knowledge who are there at that point in time," Bailey said.

The city is essentially making a choice: have elections with potentially fewer voters who are more informed over more voters who aren’t as informed. Voters will decide whether to amend the city charter in a special election on April 2.

New Option For Behavioral Health Care Coming To Edmond

A new community behavioral health center is opening Friday in Edmond.

NorthCare is a community health agency in Oklahoma, and its new Edmond location will provide behavioral health services to the city’s residents, regardless of their ability to pay.

It will offer outpatient services and eventually serve in-crisis patients through an Urgent Recovery Center, which will open later this year.

Funding for the facility was made possible through local grants, donations and a grant Northcare received through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Northcare will receive $1 million annually over four years through the grant, which was part of an effort from the Biden administration to expand community health services.

NorthCare’s CEO Randy Tate said the agency looks forward to serving Edmond residents.

