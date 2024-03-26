AM NewsBrief: Mar. 26, 2024

Federal Regulators Halt Proposed Hydroelectric Plant Project on Kiamichi River

A power company is looking to build a hydroelectric plant on the Kiamichi River near Talihina, but federal regulators have nipped the project in the bud.

The plant could produce enough electricity to power more than 5,000 homes. But not Oklahoma homes — that electricity would be piped down to Paris, Texas.

In January, Southeast Oklahoma Power Corporation filed a pre-application and a notice of intent to build and operate the facility.

Now, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rejected both documents, saying the company QUOTE “has not demonstrated due diligence” in preparing them. The company failed to provide enough information about landowners who could be affected by the hydropower project, and it didn’t document enough outreach with Tribes and state agencies.

Southeast Oklahoma Power Corporation could correct the issues and refile, but the project is off the table for now.

Plans for a similar hydroelectric power project were abandoned in 2022 after protests from the local community and official opposition from the Choctaw Nation.

Expansion of Oklahoma's Noxious Weeds Law Proposed to Combat Invasive Species

Under Oklahoma’s noxious weeds law, landowners must control three types of thistles on their property to prevent spread. But there could soon be two more plants on the list.

Invasive Kudzu is known as the “vine that ate the south.” Poison hemlock is extremely toxic to humans and animals. House Bill 31-86 would require landowners to control them both.

"We have about 85 locations in Oklahoma that are invaded by Kudzu. The largest area is probably about a ten acre location," said Karen Hickman, who is on the Oklahoma Invasive Plant Council and is director of Oklahoma State University’s environmental science program.

She says this would be the first addition to Oklahoma’s noxious weeds list since its creation.

The bill has passed the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and is on its way to the Senate.

Oklahoma Co. Jail Zoning Meeting

The Oklahoma City Planning Commission is set to consider the proposed site for the new county jail next month.

A special permit application for rezoning land along E. Grand Blvd will be reviewed at a meeting April 11.

After the Planning Commission makes a recommendation, the item will go before City Council.

The city says zoning items require two City Council meetings.

That means it could take up to four weeks before a final decision is made.

Oklahoma County commissioners are facing a deadline to secure millions in federal funding for the jail project.

In the meantime, the city of Del City is against the jail location and is preparing a legal fight.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Tougher Penalties for Domestic Violence

At the beginning of this year’s legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers filed several bills aiming to increase penalties for domestic violence. Two such bills have advanced past the session’s most recent deadline.

Republican Sen. Kristin Thompson’s Senate Bill 1211 passed unanimously ahead of this month’s deadline and has been referred to the House Judiciary - Criminal committee. The bill would raise the maximum penalty for strangulation — a known red flag for escalating domestic violence — from three years to 10.

Republican Rep. John George’s House Bill 3784 passed on a vote of 85-9 ahead of this month’s deadline and has been referred to the Senate Judiciary and Appropriations committees. The bill would make assault on an intimate partner or family or household member with a deadly weapon an 85% crime.

