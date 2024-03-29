AM NewsBrief: Mar. 29, 2024

Oklahoma Launches New Office of School Choice

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced at Thursday's State Board of Education meeting that Oklahoma has a new Office of School Choice.

The new office will be within the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Walters says it’s a “one-stop shop” for Oklahoma parents seeking information and resources related to their child’s education path.

“What we will be doing is moving staff, hiring some additional staff, to ensure that whether it's a charter school, a private school, through vouchers or tax credits, whether it is homeschooling options, whether it's open enrollment or open transfer, we want to make sure that parents have one place to go where they can navigate what their options are with their child," said Walters.

There was no mention of when or exactly what resources would become available.

Oklahoma Judge to Execution Task Force: 'Man Up' and Get the Job Done

An Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judge has a pretty direct message for the folks tasked with carrying out Oklahoma’s backlog of executions.

In audio obtained and first reported on by nonprofit news outlet The Frontier, Judge Gary Lumpkin’s message is simple.

"Man up. If you can’t do the job, you step aside and let somebody do it that can," Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin was addressing Attorney General Gentner Drummond. The current time between executions is 60 days, but Drummond and the Department of Corrections are arguing for that to be extended to 90.

"People need to suck it up, realize they’ve got a hard job to do, and get it done in a timely, proficient, professional way," the judge said.

The Frontier reports the Court of Criminal Appeals has not yet issued a ruling on the extension. But Drummond argues more time is needed to properly prepare and avoid botched executions.

Oklahoma City Fairgrounds' New Coliseum Reaches Construction Milestone, Name Announced

Construction of a new coliseum at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds reached a milestone Thursday.

The final truss was lifted into place.

The coliseum is scheduled to be completed about a year from now.

The building will officially be known as the OG&E Coliseum in a nod to the lead donor of the project.

The $126 million coliseum is funded through MAPS 3, MAPS 4, hotel tax revenue and other funding sources.

OKC Mayor David Holt says the coliseum is a huge economic engine for the city, as it is the key facility for holding our place as the horse show capital of the world.

The Jim Norick Arena will continue to host events until the new coliseum opens.

OKC Animal Shelter At Over Capacity For Dogs

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter announced on Thursday it is at 139% capacity for dogs. The shelter has an incentive for potential adoptive families to help get more dogs in homes.

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is currently housing more than 400 dogs and is waiving adoption fees until the population is back to a manageable level.

In addition to the waived fees, all adoptions come with a spaying or neutering, microchipping, and vaccinations.

In a press release, OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says overcrowding can put puppies and older dogs at a higher risk of getting sick. Last year, the shelter had to temporarily close due to a respiratory infection outbreak that led to the death of five dogs.

People who are interested in helping but are unable to permanently adopt can participate in the shelter’s foster program. A list of dogs available to foster or adopt can be found at the shelter’s website.

