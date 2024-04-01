AM NewsBrief: Apr. 1, 2024

Severe Weather Possible Later Today

Oklahomans are being urged to stay weather aware this afternoon as there will be the potential for severe weather today.

Meteorologist Max Ungar with the National Weather Service in Norman says storms are expected to fire off this afternoon as early as 2:00 and continue into the evening moving east.

“Right now, the expected hazard of concern is large to potentially very large hail with hail up to the size of baseballs possible. Damaging winds and a low tornado concern also exist," said Ungar.

Central and east central Oklahoma is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. A lower threat extends across our western counties.

The Weather Service advises Oklahomans to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

Avian Flu Detected in Dairy Herds Across Multiple States; Oklahoma Remains Untouched

A strain of avian flu is being detected in Kansas, Texas and Michigan dairy herds. So far, no illness has been detected in Oklahoma. Experts stress products from cattle are safe to consume.

Federal authorities have found highly contagious avian influenza in dairy herds in Texas, Kansas and Michigan.

This is the first time the illness has been seen in cattle. It believed to have spread through wild birds.

The illness is often fatal and highly contagious for domestic poultry. It has not killed any cattle and is causing low appetite and decreased milk production in older dairy cows.

Oklahoma’s state veterinarian Rod Hall says cows are recovering from the illness in about two weeks.

"Most of them come back and regain the amount of milk that they were producing. And so, in an individual dairy, it's not a huge issue," said Hall.

He says there is little risk to human health because the required pasteurization of dairy products sold and proper cooking of meat kills viruses and bacteria.

Treat Warns Gov. Stitt Not To Meddle In Oklahoma Senate Elections

Amid rumors of Gov. Kevin Stitt meddling in Senate elections, Senate Pro Temp Greg Treats says: Stitt, Stay out.

Treat says he’s heard - through a political game of telephone - that Stitt is helping push certain Senate incumbents out of office this election cycle by supporting their opponents.

I know there's strong rumors to that end that, he is seeking to take out good members of the Republican caucus, and that would be not received well inside this building, nor would it be received well outside of this building," said Treat.

Treat referenced recent disagreements between the governor and the Senate over income tax cuts, the Senate’s proposed budget, and more. He warned: If Stitt is meddling in Senate elections, it’ll put him on even worse footing with the chamber.

A spokesperson for Stitt’s office says some Senate candidates have approached the governor and asked for endorsements, but that he’s committed to no one so far.

Enid Voters to Decide Fate of City Commissioner

Voters in one of Enid’s six local districts will decide Tuesday whether to keep current City Commissioner Judd Blevins despite his associations with white supremacy groups.

Blevins has acknowledged attending a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was there alongside neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.

During a recent candidate forum, Blevins side-stepped questions about his ties to white nationalism but says he stands by his right wing values.

"I've done something congressmen won't do. I've done something senators won't do. I've stood my ground," said Blevins.

His opponent Cheryl Patterson mostly focused on local issues. But she did address Blevins’s associations in her closing remarks.

"I fear that his recent past puts our Air Force base at risk and jeopardizes our ability to recruit businesses to Enid. There is no place for hate in Enid," said Patterson.

Although Enid City Commissioners are non-partisan, both candidates say they’re Republicans.

