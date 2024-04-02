AM NewsBrief: Apr. 2, 2024

Survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Make Final Push for Reparations

Attorneys for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will address the Oklahoma Supreme Court for this afternoon. It could be the final push for reparations over a century after Black Wall Street was attacked.

Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle are both over 100 years old. They’re seeking reparations for the massacre that destroyed the historic Greenwood neighborhood.

Lawyers will present oral arguments in an effort to get their case back to trial after it was dismissed by a Tulsa County district judge last year.

Speaking to reporters in November, lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons says this is the only legal route for his clients.

“There is nowhere else for us to go. There is no going to the United States Supreme Court. There is no going to the federal court system. This is it," said Solomon-Simmons.

Several watch parties are scheduled throughout Tulsa to stream the court proceedings live.

Oral arguments are set for 1:30 p.m. today.

Testimony in Epic Charter Schools Hearing Outlines Multi-Level Concealment Scheme

Testimony from last week’s preliminary hearing for a massive embezzlement case against Epic Charter Schools’ founders outlined wide-reaching efforts to maximize profits and conceal financial records.

After taking a deal, one major player in the alleged scheme took the stand Friday.

Josh Brock served as the encumbrance clerk for the school system and as CFO for the school’s educational management organization, Epic Youth Services.

In exchange for 15 years probation and an undetermined restitution amount, Brock testified in Friday’s preliminary hearing.

Brock pulled back the curtain on the profit-driven mindset of co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

Chaney, Harris and Brock were arrested last summer under the Oklahoma RICO Act.

Chaney and Harris face 15 counts including racketeering, embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretenses, presenting false claims to the state and money laundering.

Brock testified to bogus coding schemes in financial reports, vendors created to conceal money movement and a system of up charging students for Learning Fund expenses to maximize profits.

The hearing did not conclude by Friday and is scheduled to reconvene May 7.

Southwest Oklahoma Rancher Becomes First Female Inductee into Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame

Every year, an Oklahoma farmer or rancher gets the Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award and is inducted in the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame. This year, the hall will welcome its first female inductee.

Terry Stuart Forst always knew she was going to be a rancher.

Forst is the manager of Stuart Ranch, her family’s 156-year-old, 45,000-acre operation. It is Oklahoma’s oldest continuously family-operated ranch.

She runs the outfit near the Red River in Southwest Oklahoma with her two sons. For Forst, being a family-operated ranch is a source of pride.

"We are a generational family and to uphold that legacy is very very important to me," said Forst.

Under her leadership, the ranch has diversified and focuses on conserving resources.

Forst’s accomplishments include being the first female president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and being an inductee of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

She will be formally honored at an event this summer.

Oklahoma City Baseball Club Debuts New Season, Name at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

Oklahoma City’s minor league baseball team is starting up their new season with a new name. The squad will play their first home series this week after losing 2 out of 3 on the road in Tacoma, Washington.

There are high hopes for a home season opener against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

They are the Dodgers no more, but the newly minted Oklahoma City Baseball Club will still be defending their Pacific League championship crown.

Manager Travis Barbary says he’s confident in the squad.

"Obviously it's a whole different team this year. But some of the new guys we brought in, I feel like add character to the clubhouse and, very talented on the field," said Barbary.

The team previously announced it will spend a year with its generic moniker before identifying a new permanent identity beginning with the 2025 season.

The club will continue its affiliation with Major League Baseball’s LA Dodgers, but the MLB squad no longer has an ownership stake in the OKC team.

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will host the Albuquerque Isotopes for a six game homestand. First pitch of the opening game will be at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

