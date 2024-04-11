AM NewsBrief: Apr 11, 2024

Oklahoma AG Sues Gas Suppliers Over Alleged Market Manipulation During Winter Storm Uri

Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond is suing natural gas suppliers accusing them of manipulating markets during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. Drummond filed the suits against Enable entities and Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC Wednesday.

The lawsuits are filed on behalf of the Grand River Dam Authority.

They are the first suits Drummond has filed in the wake of his investigation of soaring natural gas prices during the 2021 storm that raged through the state.

Oklahoma's AG accuses the energy companies of using tactics to artificially inflate natural gas prices.

Drummond says his office will pursue more litigation against other companies that he says engaged in market manipulation.

A Symmetry spokesperson said in an email the company has experienced adverse effects of the winter storm and denies the lawsuit's allegations.

Oklahoma City Planning Commission to Review New County Jail Project

The Oklahoma City Planning Commission is expected to consider the new county jail project at a meeting Thursday.

The Commission's role is to make recommendations on zoning cases.

Oklahoma County Commissioners decided in February to build the new jail on land off E. Grand Blvd.

Developers are seeking a special permit for the project.

That location borders the city of Del City, and Del City leaders are preparing a legal fight against the project.

If the Planning Commission makes a recommendation the project could go before OKC City Council in May or June for a final decision.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

Federal Judge Calls on Oklahoma Supreme Court to Decide State Representation

A federal judge thinks the Oklahoma Supreme Court should decide whether the Governor or Attorney General has the authority to represent the state’s interests in federal court. The court’s choice could affect more than the case in question.

It's among the latest developments in an ongoing battle between Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will choose who has the authority to represent the state in a federal case considering the legality of certain compacts Stitt signed with four tribal nations.

Mike McBride is an attorney for the Comanche Nation in the case. He says whatever the state Supreme Court decides, it could have a broad effect beyond the current litigation.

"It is an unresolved question about who can represent the state's interests, and so it could increase the power of either the governor or The Attorney General," said McBride.

McBride says decisions like this can take months, and the federal case will pause in the interim.

Two Incumbent Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers Withdraw From Their Legislative Races

Two state lawmakers will not seek re-election this year.

Oklahoma House member Kevin McDugle, who represents District 12 including Coweta and Porter in Wagoner County, announced earlier this week he would not run for his seat. Instead, McDugle said Monday on social media he’s supporting Republican hopeful Mark Chapman to replace him.

The Oklahoma Voice reports McDugle is stepping away from politics to focus on his business ventures, but has not ruled out running for office again in the future.

In addition to McDugle stepping aside, state Senator Chris Kidd of District 31 in south-central Oklahoma is also electing not to run again.

Kidd drew other Republican challengers and told the Oklahoma Voice he “can’t do this anymore,” citing the need to support his family.

Kidd said his decision not to run again was difficult.

