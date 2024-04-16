AM NewsBrief: Apr. 16, 2024

Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose Criminal Charges For Immigrants In State Without Legal Permission

Oklahoma lawmakers are threatening to incarcerate people to mitigate increased illegal immigration into the American heartland. The measure introduced Monday could provide a template for states in the region.

House Speaker Charles McCall says House Bill 4156 is a “constitutional approach” for heartland states to address the Biden administration’s failures to secure the southern border.

"We’ll be able to combat this issue more effectively if the states in the region all work, you know, towards a solution in this path," McCall said.

The measure incriminates people without legal immigration status, threatening them with jail and prison time for simply entering and residing in Oklahoma.

The move puts Oklahoma in line with other Republican-controlled legislatures that have proposed similar legislation.

The difference with this measure is that its authors believe it will stand up in court.

Senate Committee Questions State Education Department Over Proposed Rule Changes

A Senate Administrative Rules Committee meeting Monday ended with more questions than answers regarding proposed administrative rule changes championed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Committee chair Michael Bergstrom set a novel process for Monday’s meeting, in which a senator who took issue with certain rules could state their concerns and ask one question to an agency representative. On the agenda were several of the 15 rule changes proposed by the State Department of Education and passed by the State Board, ranging from accreditation requirements to DEI.

Nearly all questions came from the committee’s two democrats, and many focused on whether OSDE had the authority to make the rules, especially in light of a 2023 Attorney General opinion that says it doesn’t. The department’s Government Relations Associate, Lindsey McSparrin, was short on answers.

"I will be happy to look into that and get back with you on further clarification," said McSparrin. "I will look into that and get back with you. That is something we will need to discuss further. I did all the prep work I could do, but these discussions will need to be had further on from here as well."

Bergstrom asked McSparrin to prepare and distribute a document with more answers before the committee votes.

Oklahoma Legislature Passes Bill Increasing Penalties for Strangulation

At the beginning of this year’s legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers filed several bills aiming to increase penalties for domestic violence. One such bill is now headed to the Governor’s desk.

Republican Senator Kristen Thompson’s Senate Bill 1211 passed the House floor on Monday with a vote of 86-3. The bill would raise the maximum sentencing limit for strangulation — a known red flag for escalating domestic violence — from three years to 10.

In a statement, Thompson said strangulation is -quote- “an abhorrent crime that should never be tolerated”, and she hopes allowing judges to put those convicted in prison for up to a decade will send a strong message to abusers.

The bill will now go to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk for signature.

Oklahoma Hunters Invited to Assist in Research to Save Declining Turkey Populations

Oklahoma’s spring turkey season starts April 16 and runs through May 16.

For the last decade, turkey numbers have been on a mysterious decline across the Southeastern U.S. Oklahoma hunters are invited to assist with research to help the state’s turkey populations thrive.

Colter Chitwood is a wildlife ecologist at Oklahoma State University. He’s working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to understand the state’s turkey situation and get ideas on how to maintain healthy wild turkey populations.

Chitwood’s research team wants to look at turkey genetics statewide, but it would be difficult and expensive for them to personally gather enough gobblers.

"But what we can do is see if hunters would be willing to donate a really tiny, tiny little piece of meat. I don't even know how to show you how small. I mean, we're talking about, like, the eraser on a pencil," said Chitwood.

If you bag a turkey this spring and want to help, you can reach out to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. They’ll send you a little kit with everything you need.

