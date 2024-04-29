AM NewsBrief: Apr. 29. 2024

Deadly Tornadoes In Oklahoma Leave Thousands Without Power, Trail of Damage

Emergency response teams are picking up the pieces after dozens of tornadoes ripped through the central plains Saturday afternoon and evening. Oklahoma was slammed with at least 19 twisters. At least four people were killed in the storms.

The deadly tornadoes ripping through Central Oklahoma left a path of destruction in their wake. About 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, downtown Sulphur was largely leveled.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the tornado damage there is the most he’s seen since he took office six years ago.

"We've got early reports. They think this is an EF4 just kind of blowing right through downtown here. And, I just haven't seen this much destruction," Stitt said.

Storm damage could be found across the state. Tens of thousands of people lost power as homes and businesses were destroyed.

Gov. Stitt has declared a state of emergency in a dozen counties as FEMA mobilizes to aid in the recovery efforts.

The National Weather Service Sunday afternoon released preliminary survey damage results. According to the Weather Service, at least an EF3 went through Sulfur and Marietta. Further damage assessments will determine if the ratings will go higher.

More than 100 tornadoes were reported from Iowa and Nebraska, south into Texas between Friday and Sunday.

Walters Urges Oklahoma Schools To Ignore New Biden Administration Title IX Rules

Oklahoma’s State Superintendent Ryan Walters is instructing schools to ignore new rules from the federal government related to Title IX. Those directions could cost Oklahoma schools millions of dollars.

Title IX is a federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in public education. But in a letter to Oklahoma schools, Walters writes the new rules are harmful to women and girls because they include protections for trans people.

Walters says he believes litigation will be filed against the Biden Administration soon challenging the rules’ validity.

In a statement to nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice, U.S. Department of Education officials write that the hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds for Oklahoma schools rely on compliance with Title IX.

Tulsa City Councilor Arrested On Domestic Violence Accusation

A Tulsa city councilor was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence accusation. And it’s not the first controversy to plague the councilor.

According to records, Councilor Grant Miller was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Thursday night on suspicion of domestic assault and battery first offense, which is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

Since his candidacy, Miller has been involved in multiple legal battles pertaining to the city ranging from being under investigation for videotaping poll workers to being the subject of a lawsuit against fellow councilors who allegedly texted about him during a meeting.

The Oklahoma Bar Association also ruled Miller failed to pass character and fitness requirements to practice law.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said his officers treated Miller like any other domestic violence suspect, and that prosecutors will now decide if and how to charge him.

OKC Thunder One Victory Away from Western Conference Semi-finals in NBA Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semi-finals in the NBA playoffs. OKC looks to close out the series Monday night.

The Thunder controlled Saturday’s game with the New Orleans Pelicans from start-to-finish, en route to a 21-point win.

Although they’re up now three to nothing in the series, Coach Mark Daigneault says his team must still treat the game like it’s zero to zero.

“We know what the job is - we gotta come out here and execute again. We’re assuming they’re going to be hungry, inspired and prideful," Daigneault said. "They’ve done that every game, they’ve come out the played with great energy and competitiveness. And to our credit, we’ve matched and exceeded that to this point.”

OKC will look to complete a clean sweep of the Pelicans tonight. Game 4 tips off at 7:30 on NBA TV.

The NBA announced Daigneault as its Coach of the Year Sunday. The 39-year-old is in his fourth season as the Thunder’s head coach. Under his watch, OKC finished the regular season with 57 wins and 25 losses and became the youngest team in NBA history to land a number one seed in the playoffs.

