AM NewsBrief: May 8, 2024

Barnsdall Tornado Rated Preliminary EF-4

The National Weather Service has rated the tornado that leveled Barnsdall as a preliminary EF-4.

The tornado in the northeast community was one of eight that roared through the state Monday night.

The violent weather led to at least one death in Barnsdall. Rescuers are still searching for a missing person.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley says as few as 8 people were injured.

“I attribute that to people being weather aware,” Kelly said. “When the sirens were blown and the and the warnings were given out over their cellphones and over their TVs, they took cover and did what they needed to do to keep safe," said Kelley.

Dozens of homes were destroyed and a nursing home took a direct hit.

Nearby areas also took damage, including Bartlesville and The Osage Nation reservation.

A shelter is available for people displaced by the tornado at the nearby Osage County fairgrounds.

Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the area Tuesday afternoon and addressed the media.

"Oklahoma has been hit pretty hard over the last week and a half or so. And we just toured the damage here. Probably about 60-70 homes that were totally destroyed. And I think the count’s up to probably 350 or so statewide now," Stitt said.

Stitt also expressed his appreciation for the federal response to the recent storms.

"The Feds have been really, really helpful. They’ve approved everything we’ve asked for from FEMA. Administrator Criswell has also already reached out on this latest round of storms," said the Governor.

Oklahoma will get a much needed break from violent storms, with calmer weather in the forecast for at least the next several days.

Oklahoma State Budget Talks Stall as Lawmakers Grapple with Key Issues

State budget discussions in the Oklahoma legislature are lagging. As lawmakers discuss the line-item minutiae in their subcommittees and the big-picture priorities alongside the governor, disagreements remain on a handful of key issues and the end of session draws near.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat laid down a few “expectations” ahead of Monday’s historic state budget summit with House Speaker Charles McCall, Gov. Kevin Stitt and other House and Senate leaders. But one stood out:

"I want to be abundantly clear that our subcommittees will not be cut out of this process," Treat said.

Legislative subcommittees are the teams of lawmakers nailing down the nitty-gritty details of state spending during public meetings.

But Treat’s commitment to what he calls a transparent process means little progress on actual budgetary agreements, as Senate subcommittee members stick to their original positions on most issues.

Meanwhile, House Republicans and Gov. Stitt have expressed flexibility in their state spending plans to accommodate an income tax cut, which the Senate refuses to humor.

Lawmakers have until May 31 to conclude the legislative session.

Preliminary Hearing Conclusion Delayed Again in Epic Charter Schools' Co-Founders Trial

The conclusion of the preliminary hearing for the trial against Epic Charter Schools’ co-founders is delayed again. The trial was supposed to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but likely won’t start up again for months.

After a week-long preliminary hearing failed to wrap up in March for the case against the school’s co-founders, Judge Jason Glidewell had set its conclusion for May 7 and 8. But because of a last-minute motion to disqualify a defense attorney, the hearing’s finale has been pushed back until at least late July.

Epic founders Benjamin Harris and David Chaney face a slew of embezzlement-related charges for their role in managing Epic Charter Schools. Epic’s former chief financial officer, Josh Brock, was supposed to return to the stand Tuesday to continue testimony as the state’s star witness, in exchange for a deal without prison time.

But his attorney filed a motion that defense lawyer Gary Wood should recuse himself, claiming Wood represented Brock in the past. The motion says Wood has learned “confidential and privileged information,” about Brock, and it would be unethical for Wood to cross-examine him. If Wood needs to be replaced, that could set the hearing back even further.

Thunder Dominate Mavericks in Game 1 of NBA Playoff Series

The Oklahoma City Thunder defended home court in the opening game of their second round N-B-A playoff series Tuesday night with a 117-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder remain undefeated in postseason play, following a 29 point, nine rebound and nine assist performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But the NBA MVP finalist says the team’s defensive efforts were crucial to the 22-point win.

“We have really good individual defenders, a really good rim protector. And then we do it together. We do it together on both ends of the floor. But defensively, we just try to play together, play on a string and make it tough for their main guys," said Gilgeous-Alexander.

OKC forced 15 turnovers and outrebounded the Mavs 52 to 39.

The second game of the series is set for Thursday night at the Paycom Center.

The NBA will announce this season’s MVP winner during tonight's playoff broadcast on TNT.

