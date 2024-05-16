AM NewsBrief: May 16, 2024

Oklahomans Rally at Capitol in Support of Immigrants, Oppose Bill Criminalizing Undocumented Residents

Hundreds of Oklahomans rallied in support of immigrants during Hispanic Day at the Capitol Wednesday.

Community members came together at the Capitol to protest a bill criminalizing people without legal immigration status in Oklahoma.

Their Goal: highlight the often “invisible” contributions of immigrants to Oklahoma’s economy and culture. And call those qualified to vote to show up in force to vote in November and beyond.

“I challenge you. Even after today, we keep fighting for those who cannot fight, for our kids, fight for those who can't vote, for those invisible hard workers.," said Jessica Cifuentes, who was recently elected to represent Oklahoma City Public School’s District 3.

She's the first Guatemalan to win public office in Oklahoma and she’s pushing other young Latinos to participate in civic life for the sake of their friends and neighbors.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Debates 'No-Bid' Contract Rules Amid Auditor's Findings

State Auditor Cindy Byrd recently identified issues with how Oklahoma pays for some contract work.

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony recently publicized a motion to “adopt the State Auditor’s position” on rules that allow no-bid contracts.

Agency Director Brandy Wreath says he took issue with the implications of Anthony’s motion.

"We did not go to the statewide no-bid contract because I agree with Ms. Byrd. Many areas of the state are becoming no-bid. OCC is not," said Wreath.

Anthony says the corporation commission has worked with eight vendors who have special contracts with the state that could exempt them from competitive bidding. But Wreath says the corporation commission was already under work agreements with those vendors before the no-bid rules and has continued to use competitive bidding for all its proposals.

Scrapping Anthony’s motion, Commissioner Todd Hiett stressed the agency didn’t have any no-bid contracts and doesn’t need to change its practices.

Senator Pushes for Federal Monument Status for Historic Greenwood

The historic Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, known as Black Wall Street, could be federally recognized as a monument. Oklahoma’s senior U.S. senator is pushing for the distinction.

Sen. James Lankford told a subcommittee on National Parks about Senate Bill 3543.

The proposed measure would put Greenwood in league with the Statute of Liberty as a protected landmark.

Lankford says the designation is an important step to remembering the neighborhood’s history, especially the 1921 Race Massacre.

“It’s critical to note that, in addition to the hundreds of Black Wall Street residents that were killed, the Greenwood neighborhood was burned to the ground, and that almost no substantial structures survived that tragic event just over a hundred years ago. So, this bill delineates the historic boundary of the Greenwood neighborhood as a national monument," Lankford said.

Under national monument status, the National Park Service would operate in Greenwood.

The bill is supported by the Black Wall Street Coalition, a group of several Greenwood organizations and businesses

OKC Thunder Facing Elimination After Loss to Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the brink of elimination from the NBA Playoffs following Wednesday night's 104 to 92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas was in control for most of Game 5, leading by as many as 18 points. The Mavs were fueled by a dominating performance from Luka Dončić, who had a triple-double on 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a strong performance of his own, leading OKC with 30 points. But, the Thunder didn’t do enough to help their cause, shooting just 42% from the field and 25% from three-point range. They were also outrebounded 46 to 33.

Dallas now has a 3 games to 2 advantage, as the Thunder will look to stave off elimination on Saturday in Dallas.

