AM NewsBrief: May 21, 2024

OKC City Council Set To Consider New Thunder Arena Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Council is set to take up the new Thunder basketball arena at a meeting Tuesday.

The council will consider a development agreement for the new arena with the Thunder’s operating group.

The agreement covers major parts of the design and construction process for the $900-million project.

Within the agreement, the arena would be located at the site of the former Cox Convention Center. About 1.4 acres of the site will be reserved for a potential future intercity transit hub.

Voters approved funding for the new arena in December.

The Thunder's 25-year commitment to stay in Oklahoma City will start when they move into the new arena.

City officials estimate that will be in time for the 2028 season.

Oklahoma Faces Federal Challenge Over New Immigration Law

A legal battle over immigration enforcement in Oklahoma is brewing, after federal officials warned the state not to enforce a sweeping new law. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he’s ready to defend the measure in court.

The U.S. Department of Justice is warning Oklahoma officials: enforce the state’s new sweeping immigration law, and you’ll be sued for overstepping your authority.

The new law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt late last month was drafted with help from Drummond. It criminalizes anyone in the state without legal immigration status.

Federal officials say the U.S. Supreme Court's 2012 decision in Arizona v. The United States established the federal government’s "broad, undoubted power" over the subject of immigration.

Their letter also points out a similar Texas law is already tied up in federal courts.

In a rebuttal letter, Drummond says federal authority over immigration is broad, but not exclusive, and Oklahoma’s law addresses immigration issues within its borders…as a sovereign state.

Ada's Dangerous 'Crazy Corner' Intersection to Undergo $7 Million Redesign

An intersection in Ada notorious for traffic accidents and fatalities is being redesigned.

The intersection, known as Crazy Corner, is where Mississippi Ave. and E Arlington St., two state highways and a busy railroad converge.

City, state and Chickasaw tribal leaders have agreed to fund the $7 million project.

The project will include a redesign of the intersection and relocation of water and sewer lines.

Construction is set to begin in 2026.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.