AM NewsBrief: May 24, 2024

Civil Rights Groups File Second Lawsuit Against Oklahoma Immigration Law

Civil rights groups have joined the legal battle over state-level immigration enforcement in Oklahoma. This is the second lawsuit filed against the state this week over House Bill 4156.

The ACLU Oklahoma Chapter, National Immigration Law Center and Tulsa-based law firm Rivas and Associates are suing Oklahoma over the immigration measure criminalizing anyone in the state without legal immigration status.

The plaintiffs are the Latino student advocacy group Padres Unidos of Tulsa and Ximena Monserrat Lopez Mena, a life-long Oklahoman who was brought to the United States as a child and whose family is of mixed immigration status.

It’s the second case filed against Oklahoma after the state Attorney General welcomed threats of litigation from the U.S. Department of Justice and the DOJ delivered.

The complaint says the state is overstepping by legislating matters of immigration. The groups argue people like Lopez Mena could be separated from their loved ones, despite not knowing any other home but Oklahoma.

New Randomized Public Comment System Debuts at State Board of Education Meeting

Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting featured a new public comment process in which commenters are selected at random from a sign-up sheet. State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the new rules are intended to stave activists from monopolizing meetings.

Before Thursday, public commenters could sign up to speak on a first-come, first-served basis - often prompting people to camp out hours before meetings. Now, speakers can sign up in the hour before the meeting starts and are selected through an online randomizer program.

Ten speakers were called to the podium for Thursday’s meeting. Of the ten, six were critical of Walters’ stances and leadership, two were in favor of Walters, one asked the board for a better system to ban controversial books from schools, and one seventh grader voiced concerns about unqualified teachers and a lack of resources at her school.

After the meeting, Walters was asked what prompted the change, and he responded out-of-state, paid activists had been hijacking meetings. Asked for proof, he said he would share that information when he was ready.

Northeast Oklahoma Introduces First 'Harm Reduction Vending Machine'

Rural northeast Oklahoma is getting its first "harm reduction vending machine." The initiative aims to prevent overdose deaths and more in the state.

Delaware County’s GRAND Mental Health clinic in Jay keeps the vending machine on its porch, where people can access Narcan, HIV tests, pregnancy tests, wound care kits and blood alcohol tests for free at all hours.

At a luncheon celebrating the machine’s launch Thursday, GRAND Regional Officer Kasandra Turbett said it coincides with destigmatizing mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

"The individuals in our community who are struggling with mental health and substance abuse, those individuals matter," said Turbett.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oklahoma had more than 1,000 drug overdose deaths and more than 20,000 sexually transmitted infections in 2022, the latest year with such data.

Sooners Dominate Seminoles

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team is one step closer to advancing to the Women’s College World Series following their 11 to 3 run-rule over the Florida State Seminoles Thursday.

The Sooners had 11 runs on 11 hits, and were bolstered by an explosive five-run 4th inning.

Leading the way was Alyssa Brito, who hit two home runs and a double. Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen also homered in the game.

With one more win, OU will clinch their 17th appearance in the Women’s College World Series, as they chase their fourth consecutive national title. The first pitch of Game 2 is set for 7 tonight.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls play their first of a Best-of-3 game series against the Arizona Wildcats in Stillwater. First pitch is tonight also at 7.

At the NAIA Softball World Series, the USAO Drovers won their opening game against Central Methodist Thursday by a score of 8 to 3. They now advance to Saturday action, where they await the winner between the Oklahoma City Stars and the Jessup Warriors. The first pitch for OCU’s game is at 3 this afternoon.

