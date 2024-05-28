AM NewsBrief: May 28, 2024

At Least 2 Dead, Dozens Injured Following Severe Storms in Oklahoma

Two people were killed in Pryor and dozens were injured as severe storms and tornadoes ravaged parts of Oklahoma over Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency in over two dozen counties following the destructive weather.

As of early Monday, the city of Claremore and Rogers County reported 23 storm-related injuries.

Damage assessments continue across the state.

New Grant Program Aims to Help Oklahomans Make Homes Weather-Resistant, Save on Insurance Costs

A new grant program will help Oklahomans make their homes more weather-resistant. Lawmakers say it will save homeowners money.

Oklahomans pay the most for homeowners insurance in the country, according to recent analysis by insurance.com. But a new grant program could provide some relief.

The funding will help people make improvements to protect their homes from hail and wind. That could lead to lower insurance premiums.

State Rep. Mark Tedford co-sponsored the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act, which creates the program. He says it will save homeowners money.

“If we can as a state you know have materials that will withstand the weather that we experience here, then I think it’ll have an impact on all homeowner insurance rates moving forward," said Tedford.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill this month. The Oklahoma Insurance Department is still developing the application process and finding funding for the grants.

Oklahoma City Ranks Top 20 on 'Best Places to Live' List

Oklahoma City has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

According to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Live" list for this year, OKC ranked No. 16.

The list evaluated 150 cities on the quality of life, affordability, desirability and job market.

Highlights for Oklahoma City include its Western history, thriving dining scene and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite higher-than-average crime rates, U.S. News said the city's affordable housing, shorter commute times, and robust job market in energy, aviation, and healthcare contributed to its high ranking. However, the city's college readiness index lagged due to incomplete data.

The best place to live, according to the list, is Naples, Florida.

Oklahoma Softball Teams Advance to Women’s College World Series

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball teams both advanced to the Women’s College World Series over the weekend.

It’s the eighth consecutive World Series appearance for the Sooners and the fifth straight for the Cowgirls, following each of their clean sweeps in the super regionals.

The Sooners are chasing their fourth consecutive national title, something no other NCAA softball program has done. But they’ll first have to get past the Duke Blue Devils, who are making their inaugural appearance in the World Series.

For the Cowgirls, they’re looking to make their own history. It’s OSU’s 12th appearance in the series, but winning it all has eluded them thus far. They’ll start their road to the title against the Florida Gators.

All games start Thursday at the newly named Devon Park in Oklahoma City, formerly known as the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

At the NAIA Softball World Series, the Oklahoma City Stars were eliminated on Saturday. But, the USAO Drovers keep on winning. They’ll face the top seed Our Lady of the Lake Saints this afternoon 1:00.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

