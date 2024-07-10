AM NewsBrief: July 10, 2024

Former U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe Dies

Oklahoma’s longest-serving U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe has died.

Sources close to the family say the former senator died Tuesday morning after suffering a stroke over the Fourth of July weekend.

Inhofe’s political career spanned over six decades. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives and was the 32nd Mayor of Tulsa. He served as a U.S. senator from 1994 to 2022.

Inhofe was 89.

Oklahoma Lawmakers, Former Colleagues Remember Inhofe

Oklahoma lawmakers and former colleagues issued statements remembering and honoring Inhofe today.

Politicians across the country are offering condolences to the family of Senator Jim Inhofe and praising his career.

Mitch McConnell put out a statement praising Inhofe for his support of military spending and of the energy industry.

His Oklahoma colleagues offered up praise, too, including Governor Kevin Stitt.

“We truly lost a great Oklahoman and a great American,” Stitt said.

Responding to reporters at the capitol, Stitt said Inhofe was a friend of his and someone he looked up to.

The governor said Inhofe represented Oklahoma values and displayed what he calls Oklahoma common sense.

The governor has ordered all American and Oklahoma flags on state property be flown at half-staff.

Walters Assembles Conservative Committee for Overhaul of Social Studies Standards

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is tapping national conservative figures to head up a committee reviewing academic standards for social studies education. Walters is calling for a “complete overhaul” of the current standards.

Walters announced the Executive Review Committee Tuesday in a news release, saying the goal of the standards overhaul was to eliminate DEI and indoctrination and highlight American exceptionalism.

The committee features prominent conservatives, including Dennis Prager of PragerU, David Barton of the Christian Nationalist organization Wallbuilders, and the president of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts. The Heritage Foundation is a think tank responsible for Project 2025, a movement that among other things, proposes to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

Standards guide schools on topics, but districts maintain authority over curriculum. Standards are set by the state department, receive a public comment period and must get approval from the State Board of Education and the legislature. Social studies standards are up for review next year and will likely be adopted in time for the 2025 to 26 school year.

Ammunition Vending Machines Debut in Oklahoma

AI-powered ammunition vending machines have recently opened up in Oklahoma, drawing national headlines. The machines are in four locations in the state.

Four Super C Mart grocery stores in Oklahoma have vending machines dispensing bullets.

American Rounds is a Texas-based company that installed the machines. Grant Magers is the company’s CEO. He says people must be at least 21 to buy the ammunition.

The machine scans a customer’s ID and uses facial recognition software to verify their identification. He says it's a safer way to buy ammunition.

“I went into stores - I've seen open boxes of ammunition just sitting on the shelf," said Magers.

The company also installed a machine in Alabama, and Mager says it plans to install more in Texas and Colorado.

Norman City Council Reviews Contract with Homeless Shelter

The Norman City Council met on Tuesday evening about its contract with A Friend’s House, an emergency homeless shelter on Gray Street operated by nonprofit Food and Shelter. Council members also discussed different solutions for homelessness in Norman.

Council members discussed issues with the current shelter location, including overflow and possible negative effects on downtown businesses. The shelter is classified as low-barrier, which means it accepts individuals with criminal records and substance use disorders.

A recent audit conducted by the city auditor found more than $20,000 in funds for the shelter were unaccounted for, though the nonprofit has since released a statement denying any mismanagement of funds.

Council also discussed possible alternate locations for a temporary or permanent shelter, including one property on Carter Street and another on the Griffin Memorial Hospital campus, and the need for other resources like case management and a sobering center.

The earliest the city council could vote on the renewal of its contract with A Friend’s House is at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

