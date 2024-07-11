AM NewsBrief: July 11, 2024

Local Democratic Leader Among Tulsans Weighing in on Calls For Biden to Drop Out

Calls continue from some Democratic party officials for President Biden to drop out of the race for the country’s top office. Oklahoma Democrats who support Biden are also concerned.

Bruce Niemi is the Chairman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party.

He’s a pledged delegate to Biden at the upcoming national convention, but even he has worries about calls for him to step aside.

“I think right now things are in such disarray over the health and age issue that, you know, we really look like we’re stumbling around, and I think that that’s affecting the morale of the party," Niemi said.

While Niemi thinks highly of Biden’s record as President, he also says there could be a “revolt” at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago if concerns over his fitness aren’t quelled.

Federal Judge Orders Wind Farm to Pay Osage Nation for Illegal Mining

A federal judge says a wind farm must pay the Osage Nation for illegally mining on Osage land, but the court hasn’t decided how much. The feds argue those damages are more than 500 times as much as the wind farm’s attorneys say it should owe.

In 2010, Enel leased land in Osage County to build 84 wind turbines. The lease covered surface land, not the earth and minerals underneath. But the company dug huge holes at the base of each turbine and used some of the excavated rocks as backfill.

In 2013, the Osage Minerals Council sued. They say this counts as mining, which requires a permit Enel never applied for. After 10 years in court, a federal judge agrees. She says Enel must pay the Osage Nation damages but hasn’t determined how much.

This week, Enel argued they only owe around $69,000. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office says it’s more like $38 million, according to a report from the Tulsa World.

The judge will decide how much is owed now that attorneys have made their closing arguments.

As Eviction Filings Rise, Oklahoma Could Enact Right-to-Counsel Laws

An increasing number of eviction cases are being filed in Oklahoma, often resulting in higher rates of homelessness. A federal grant opportunity could help fund a possible solution.

As many as 70% of tenants fail to show up to court when facing eviction. And without a court appearance, those tenants face default losses.

Right to Counsel is a nationwide effort to mandate a renter’s access to free legal representation. Cities that have enacted right-to-counsel ordinances see a significant decrease in defaulted cases.

Oklahoma nonprofit Legal Aid Services has been operating a right-to-counsel pilot program in Tulsa.

Since August 2022, free legal support has been provided to almost 2,000 households.

The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch reports an ordinance unlocking federal funds is gaining traction in Tulsa.

Oklahoma City Councilperson James Cooper told the outlet he hopes OKC will follow suit.

The program would cost $3.5 million annually to be implemented fully in Oklahoma City.

Back-to-School Vaccinations: What Oklahoma Children Need Before Returning

It may be summer break, but soon enough kids will be returning to school. What vaccines to children need before they return?

In Oklahoma, all children two months of age and older must present an immunization record or file for an exemption before they are allowed to attend child care or school.

These vaccinations include protection against chicken pox, polio, hepatitis and the flu.

Children may be allowed to attend child care and school if they have received at least one dose of all required vaccines due for their age or grade and the next doses are not yet due. They must complete the remaining doses on schedule.

If your child needs an immunization, you can reach out to your county health department or health care provider for more information.

