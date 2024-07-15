AM NewsBrief: July 15, 2024

Oklahoma Lawmakers Convene for Special Session

Oklahoma lawmakers will be back at the Capitol today to take care of a few items in a special session.

First, Senators will vote on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s pick to serve on the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents. The governor nominated Jennifer Callahan after the senate stymied two of his previous picks.

Then, in the afternoon, the Republican caucus will vote on a new Senate leader by secret ballot. Non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports they’re expected to pick between Durant’s David Bullard and Tuttle’s Lonnie Paxton.

Another vote was necessary after a more right-leaning candidate defeated would-be Senate President Pro Tem Greg McCortney in his primary election. Current pro tem Greg Treat will leave the senate at the end of the year because of term limits.

Researchers Identify First Tulsa Race Massacre Victim Through DNA

Researchers have identified a long-lost victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. It’s the first of what could be more discoveries linking remains to present-day descendants.

Tulsa began a renewed search for victims of the Massacre in 2018, focusing on unmarked graves in Oaklawn Cemetery near Downtown.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has announced they’ve identified a victim, army veteran C.L. Daniel, via DNA and historical records.

Bynum says further excavations are planned to find and identify more remains.

“We also have documented evidence that there are at least 17 other victims buried in Oaklawn Cemetery," Bynum said.

Officials say the descendants of Daniel were located and contacted as part of the search.

Study Reveals Increased Flood Risks for Oklahoma's Indigenous Communities; Federal Aid Announced

A recent study finds Indigenous communities in Oklahoma face an increased risk of flooding because of climate change. A federal program will offer financial support to tribal nations to combat these threats.

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma found Native Americans in the state are vulnerable to climate change, an environmental problem they predict is only going to get worse.

Mengye Chen is a research scientist at the hydrometeorology and remote sensing lab. He explained that Native Americans face high flood risks, but proper mitigation could offer hope.

“This paper basically showcases the worst-case scenario that if we don't do anything... we keep polluting… that's the worst case," said Chen.

For tribal nations looking to prepare and work through climate change impacts, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a funding opportunity worth $120 million for tribes to tap into later this month.

Norman's New Entertainment District in Limbo After Judge Blocks Public Vote

A new entertainment district in Norman that includes an arena for OU Athletics remains in limbo. One Norman City Council member says not to expect any movement by the council anytime soon.

Late last week a Cleveland County judge blocked a non-binding vote of the public on whether the city council should approve diverting hundreds of millions of tax dollars toward the new entertainment district.

Now, on his Facebook page, council member Michael Nash says there’s much more for the developers to do before the city council takes up the issue.

So, from being on the verge of approving the new entertainment district, to putting it up for a vote that was then struck down, whether Norman will move forward with with a replacement for the Lloyd Noble Center for OU basketball and for gymnastics, and all of the ambitious plans for restaurants, concerts, and other businesses is very much up in the air.

________________

