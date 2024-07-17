AM NewsBrief: July 17, 2024

Gov. Stitt Touts Conservative Agenda At RNC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, touting his Conservative agenda for Oklahoma.

Stitt spoke about Oklahoma’s school choice tax credit, COVID policies and commitment to traditional gender norms.

He was especially proud of signing the Save Women’s Sports Act during remarks at a Policy Fest hosted by the Heritage Foundation on Monday.

“The Washington Post called me like, Governor, you signed this controversial bill and I was like, it's really not controversial in Oklahoma. We know the difference between boys and girls,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he’s “pushing back” on liberal energy, education, and economy policies, which are crucial for protecting Oklahoma’s ethics.

The Heritage Foundation is the far-right organization behind Project 2025.

Oklahoma City Council Approves Plans For New Diversion Hub

A new Diversion Hub is coming to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Council approved final plans Tuesday for the 35,000 sq. ft. building.

The facility aims to help people receive coordinated, life stabilizing services as they navigate the criminal justice system.

The nearly $19 million MAPS 4-funded building will be located on Linwood Blvd between N. Western Ave. and N. Klein Ave.

The existing Diversion Hub opened in June 2020, and the city says it regularly hits capacity due to space limitations.

Ballot Order for November Election Announced

The November election ballot order has been determined.

The Secretary of the State Election Board, Paul Ziriax held a public drawing to determine the order that candidates and parties will appear on November’s ballot.

The order of the parties will be Libertarian first, Republican second and Democratic third.

Independent candidates will be listed after the major recognized parties. The drawing determined Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Ann Shanahan will be listed first. Chris Garrity and Cody Ballard will be listed second.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.

Oklahoma's 'Teacher of the Year' Awarded To Ada Educator

Oklahoma has a new State Teacher of the Year from Ada Public Schools.

Rachel Keith was announced Monday as the 2024-2025 State Teacher of the Year. Keith teaches 10th through 12th grade AP language and composition, mock trial and humanities. She’s taught at Ada for 19 years. In her acceptance speech, she said she wants to focus her platform on teacher mentorship.

"What I would like to do over the next year is to pour into other teachers and help them find their teacher voice, their vision, their opportunity, their influence, their character and their excellence. You see, I believe that our strength as Oklahoma teachers lies in our power to mentor others," Keith said.

The Teacher of the Year is first chosen by their district, then moves through three more rounds of selection committees. The awardee travels across Oklahoma as an ambassador during the school year and represents Oklahoma in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

