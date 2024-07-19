AM NewsBrief: July 19, 2024

Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Authority Announces Layoffs

Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Authority is downsizing. Hit by a dive in the number of new commercial licenses, and an appropriation from the legislature below what it asked for, the agency laid off 29 staff members to try and save money.

Adria Berry is the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. In an email to employees impacted by the layoffs, she gave two reasons for the reduction in force.

A drop in revenue from fewer commercial medical marijuana license applications, and a state government shakeup that made the agency independent, rather than under the state’s health department.

A 2022 moratorium on new commercially licensed cannabis operations will be in place for two more years. Without potential for new growers, distributors and retailers, money taken in by the state is dropping.

In addition, as its own agency, the authority didn’t get as much money from state lawmakers as it wanted.

They appropriated almost $42 million dollars to the authority for the next fiscal year. Which was an increase, but not as much as Berry had told lawmakers she needed. So, 29 people lost their jobs.

Judge's Partial Pause on Classroom Discussion Law Faces Backlash

It appears nobody is happy with a judge’s recent decision to pause parts of an Oklahoma law that limits certain discussions of race and gender classroom discussions. StateImpact’s Beth Wallis reports both the Attorney General and the plaintiffs are contesting his decision.

In June, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction against enforcing parts of House Bill 1775. Earlier this week, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued notice of his appeal to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the injunction order, the judge writes the plaintiffs established a substantial likelihood of success in challenging certain sections of the law, including one that prohibits any student orientation or school requirement that presents race or sex stereotyping, or a bias based on race or sex. He writes it was too vague and could prevent college classes from studying discriminatory beliefs.

The plaintiffs, which include OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, teachers and professors, are also appealing the parts the injunction left out. While they agree with the sections the judge parsed out to put on pause, they say the rest should be subject to an injunction as well.

Miami Secures $6.3 Million FEMA Grant to Combat Flooding Problems

Repeated devastating floods have plagued the residents of Miami in Northeast Oklahoma. The city has received a $6.3 million FEMA grant to help.

Those funds come through Oklahoma Emergency Management and will address flooding at five roadsites crucial for getting in and out of Miami. These improvements should prevent road closures, allowing emergency responders to reach the city more quickly during floods.

The federal money will cover 90% of the cost for these projects, and the city is ponying up the other 10%. Miami leaders expect the road drainage improvements will take three years to complete.

City manager Tyler Cline says Miami is also working on flooding solutions with the Grand River Dam Authority after a judge ruled its management of the Pensacola Dam has contributed to the frequent flooding upstream.

Native American Health Center Celebrates Milestone

An Oklahoma City health center for Native Americans is celebrating a big milestone this weekend.

The OKC Indian Clinic celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and the clinic is marking the golden milestone of serving Native individuals with a cultural celebration at the First Americans Museum.

According to the clinic, the day will include cultural games, traditional dancing and craft booths.

Local food trucks will serve patrons. Various competitions and raffles will be held throughout the event for a variety of prizes.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with opening remarks from the clinic’s CEO Robyn Sunday-Allen, and end at 4 p.m.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

