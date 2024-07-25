AM NewsBrief: July 25, 2024

State Superintendent Releases Guidance For Schools To Teach The Bible

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released more information Wednesday about his directive for schools to implement the Bible in lesson plans.

Walters said the Bible is indispensable in understanding the development of Western civilization and American history.

With that in mind, he’s requiring every teacher be provided with a physical copy of the book. The Bible is already allowed by the state’s social studies standards, and this new guidance emphasizes the use of it only for its historical, literary and secular benefits.

That includes elements of storytelling in the Bible, its historical context and impact, ethical and philosophical discussions, even its influence on music.

There’s been significant pushback about the heavy-handedness of Walters’ approach to this issue.

The new guidance comes with a message from Walters to educators who might not be on board: “They will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it.”

Oklahoma Ranks Among Worst States for Women's Health Care

Oklahoma is among the poorest-performing states overall for women’s health care access, quality and outcomes, according to a national study from the Commonwealth Fund. The experts behind it are concerned about growing disparities in care after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Oklahoma ranked 48th overall in this study, tying with Nevada, and only surpassing Texas and Mississippi.

Its worst performance fell in its rates of uninsured women and maternity care providers.

A survey from last year found strict abortion laws, like those found in Oklahoma, were a deterrent for medical students applying for state residency programs.

Joseph Betancourt, the Commonwealth Fund’s president, says the scorecard is a reminder that where you live matters to your health and health care.

Oklahoma performed better in categories like women 65 and older with a pneumonia vaccine and its rate of low-risk cesarean births.

J.D. Vance To Visit Oklahoma

Republican vice presidential candidate and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is set to speak at a private luncheon in Oklahoma City Friday.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Trump/Vance campaign.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin are expected to be in attendance.

Due to security concerns, GOP officials have not disclosed the venue, and no public rally is scheduled.

Free Pet Medical Care in Tulsa Aimed at Homeless Population

Tulsans lined up to get free medical care for their pets Tuesday. The program is aimed at Tulsa’s homeless population.

The Tulsa Day Center and the Tulsa Humane Society teamed up to offer vaccinations and neutering or spaying for dogs free of charge.

Kellie Wilson with the Day Center says serving pets is a big part of their approach to tackling homelessness.

“About 20 to 25 percent of the individuals that come into the Day Center have a pet," Wilson said.

Wilson says pets are often the only source of comfort and security for people experiencing homelessness, and those who are living on the street often take better care of their pets than themselves.

Jeffrey Hebbs says services like this are essential for him and his pooch.

“It’s life-saving for my dog, you know? ‘Cause I can’t afford just to go to a vet," Hebbs said.

The Day Center says it received more requests for medical care than could be filled.

