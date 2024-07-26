AM NewsBrief: July 26, 2024

Preliminary Hearing for Epic Charter Schools’ Co-Founders Delayed Again

The preliminary hearing for the criminal case against Epic Charter Schools’ co-founders is delayed — again. The next step in the case was scheduled to happen Thursday, but the defendants’ lawyers requested the judge recuse herself.

Josh Brock was Epic’s CFO, and he’s been working with the state to testify against co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney in exchange for a plea deal.

Four months ago, a week-long preliminary hearing was left unfinished, and the conclusion was scheduled for May so the defense team could cross-examine Brock.

But in May, Brock’s attorney moved to recuse defense lawyer Gary Wood, alleging Wood had previously acted as Brock’s attorney and Wood’s cross-examination would be a conflict of interest. The hearing for that motion was set for Thursday.

Instead, as reported by nonprofit news outlet NonDoc, a defense lawyer requested Wednesday the judge should recuse herself, saying because she previously worked with one of the witnesses, it would be a conflict of interest.

Now, for the preliminary hearing to finally conclude, the issue of the judge’s recusal must be resolved before the defense lawyer’s recusal.

Efforts to Expand Broadband Internet Access in Marshall County

A project to expand high-speed internet in Marshall County is beginning.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office launched the work at a ceremony Wednesday.

It'll cost about $4.4 million to connect about 280 homes and businesses in Marshall County with high-speed internet using fiber optic technology.

The funding comes from federal grants and matching funds from internet service provider 360 Broadband.

New Partnership Aims to Boost Funding for Bison Rematriation

Indigenous communities in the U.S. get a disproportionately small amount of philanthropic dollars. The Tribal Buffalo Lifeways Collaboration is a new partnership with the goal of boosting funding and resources for bison rematriation.

Checking the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s bison herd is daily activity for Evan Wahpekeche the tribal nation’s agriculture director.

"This ranch belongs to the people. And uh, that’s all of our decision-making right there. It’s not ours, it's theirs. Let’s do the best that we can possibly do with it," said Wahpekeche.

The tribal nation is part of the InterTribal Buffalo Council. It’s one of the organizations in the collaboration and collectively, its members manage more bison than the U.S. National Parks Service.

Although Indigenous peoples make up about 3% of the U.S. population, they receive less than 1% of philanthropic dollars.

The collaboration is combining Tribal values, ecological stewardship and economic revitalization for bison restoration and cultural preservation.

Yukon Prairie Dogs Relocated to Northwestern Oklahoma

Part of a prairie dog colony in Yukon has been successfully moved to a new location.

Wildlife researchers were able to capture over three dozen prairie dogs that had been living in an undeveloped field along Route 66 at Sara Road. They were relocated to a site in northwestern Oklahoma.

Recently, the land was sold and the new owner insisted on non-lethal removal methods.

Wildlife officials say the prairie dogs appear to be adjusting well to their new home.

