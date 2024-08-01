AM NewsBrief: Aug. 1, 2024

Walters Defends Bible Directive and Announces New Immigration Policy for Schools

State Superintendent Ryan Walters opened Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting with strong words directed at schools pushing back against his classroom Bible directive. Walters also announced a new policy for schools regarding illegal immigration.

At least 13 districts have pushed back against Walters’ directive to include the Bible in Oklahoma classrooms, pointing to state law that says the department doesn’t have jurisdiction over curriculum. But Walters says they must do it anyway.

"We will not allow it. So just because they don’t like it, just because they’re offended by it, just because they don’t want to do it, doesn’t mean that they won’t do it," Walters said.

Walters also announced schools will help the department find “accurate and effective accounting about the costs and burden that illegal immigration has.”

"The reality is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have let the border become overrun, so we have this rush of illegal immigrants across the border," Walter said.

He says his office will issue guidance to districts in the upcoming weeks.

Hiett Remains on Oklahoma Corporation Commission As Calls Grow For His Removal

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony is calling for fellow Commissioner Todd Hiett to resign.

State House Democrats are asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to call a special session to impeach Hiett. Despite this, it was generally business as usual at Wednesday’s Corporation Commission.

This all stems from accusations Hiett drunkenly groped a man at a June conference in Minnesota, and that that kind of behavior is not uncommon from Hiett.

Hiett has not denied the accusations.

The issue was brought up by Commissioner Anthony during Wednesday’s meeting.

"The behavior that has been described is beyond inappropriate or offensive. And it is no joke. It is horrifying, disgusting and probably criminal. Alcohol is no excuse for it," Anthony said.

Hiett himself didn’t say a word about the accusations at the meeting, and did not resign.

Norman City Council Reviews ACCESS Turnpike Project Amid Protest

The Norman City Council met to Tuesday evening to discuss the current state of the ACCESS Turnpike project and upcoming developments.

On Tuesday, the Norman City Council held a study session to discuss how the development of ACCESS Oklahoma will affect the city.

City Engineer Scott Sturtz presented images provided by the OTA showing current designs for the East-West Connector, which is planned to begin in Newcastle and end past Norman city limits around 24th Ave NW. The plans also include a 7,000 foot bridge over the Canadian River, which Sturtz says would be the largest bridge in the state.

The planning phase for the East-West Connector is expected to last until mid-2025, with construction beginning later that year and the mainline opening to traffic by the end of 2027.

City Council members also discussed whether to approve OTA’s proposed resolution indicating the city’s cooperation in the process.

The meeting wasn't meant without opposition. Protesters gathered outside of the meeting demanding the city to focus on stopping the turnpike projects entirely. Local opposition group Pike Off OTA brought up possible water quality issues and said the council should prioritize protecting the local water supply.

The council made no action Tuesday night and will meet again for a regular city council meeting on Aug.13.

Oklahoma’s Tax-Free Holiday Weekend

Oklahoma’s tax-free holiday weekend is here.

This Friday through Sunday state, city and county sales taxes won’t apply to clothing and most footwear priced under $100. However, the holiday does not apply to back-to-school supplies.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says the holiday has saved Oklahomans an estimated $125 million since it started in 2007.

