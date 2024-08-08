AM NewsBrief: Aug. 8, 2024

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chairman Steps Back Amid Allegations

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has a new chairman after Todd Hiett agreed to step back from that role.

During Wednesday's commission meeting, Commissioner Hiett apologized for inappropriate behavior in a hotel bar while attending an out-of-state conference in June and says he’s seeking treatment. He then asked fellow commissioner Kim David to immediately take over the chairman role.

"This — if Commissioner David is open to doing so — would allow me more time to focus on my recovery, my spiritual healing, my physical health and my family. I remain committed to serving my constituents and fulfilling my duties with dedication and professionalism," Hiett said.

Commissioner David agreed and the vote was unanimous.

Todd Hiett will remain on the Corporation Commission. But steps are being taken to start an independent investigation into the matter and any potential misconduct.

The third commissioner, Bob Anothony, continues to call for Hiett to resign.

State Board Rejects AG’s Recommendation To Deny Clemency For Death Row Inmate

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to recommend clemency for a man scheduled for execution next month.

The board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Emmanuel Littlejohn despite a recommendation from Attorney General Gentner Drummond to deny clemency.

Littlejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1992 fatal shooting of Kenneth Meers during a robbery of an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Another man, Glenn Bethany, was also involved in the deadly robbery.

A different jury found him guilty of first-degree murder as well, but he was sentenced to life without possibility of parole.

Court documents show there was uncertainty over which man was the shooter, and Littlejohn maintains it was not him.

Drummond issued a statement after the hearing:

“I am disappointed by the Pardon and Parole Board decision today but appreciate their thoughtful deliberation. I remain steadfast that the family of Kenny Meers has waited far too long for justice to be done. My office intends to make our case to the governor why there should not be clemency granted to this violent and manipulative killer."

With clemency recommended by the board, it’s now up to Gov. Kevin Stitt to actually grant clemency.

Littlejohn is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 26.

New Details Released On Deadly Plane Crash

Investigators released new details about Tuesday's deadly airplane crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

The FAA's preliminary report says AS the plane departed Sundance Airport, the left wing hit a hay bale and crashed into trees east of the runway.

The pilot and three passengers were killed. No details yet on the victims or where the plane was headed.

Noble Research Institute to Host Ranching for Profit School in Ardmore

Oklahoma’s Noble Research Institute is working with Ranch Management Consultants to offer a Ranching for Profit School in Ardmore next month. The goal is to teach producers’ to improve their profitability from the ground up.

Fifth-generation farmer Patrick Jones is not in the business of raising cattle, he says his business is growing grass.

"We use our cattle to make our grass better, and it changed our mindset. We're still in the early stages of it, but it's changed our place a lot," Jones said.

Jones is also the Noble research institute’s regenerative ranching adviser. He says during the profit school, they will be focusing on grazing management practices.

Rather than keeping livestock on one pasture year-round, regenerative grazing means ranchers move cattle to feed in different areas regularly to let the ground recover.

This aims to better soil and increase forage…which in turn, allows for more animals to graze.

Report: Students Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Achievement Levels

A new report shows students aren’t catching up to pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement.

The national report says COVID-19’s impact on schools is actually worsening. Test scores show many students would need more than four extra months of instruction to catch up to pre-pandemic scores in reading and math.

And that’s despite billions spent on recovery efforts.

Educators across Oklahoma are reporting persistent student attendance and achievement issues in their schools.

To better support students, some Oklahoma schools have hired extra counselors, expanded summer programming and offered more tutoring.

However, federal pandemic aid is ending. Oklahoma schools received more than $2 billion in federal support and have to spend what’s left by the end of September.

