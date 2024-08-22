AM NewsBrief: Aug. 22, 2024

Attorney General Orders State Board of Education to Allow Lawmakers in Executive Sessions

Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a formal opinion Wednesday that says the State Board of Education must allow lawmakers to attend executive sessions at board meetings.

Republican Rep. Mike Osburn requested the opinion from Drummond after he was denied entry to the last state board executive session, along with Sen. Mary Boren and Rep. Jacob Rosecrants.

The July 31 meeting was the second time Boren had been denied entry. According to state law, lawmakers who sit on relevant legislative committees are allowed to attend these sessions.

In a news release, Drummond says he will not tolerate the board’s “willful violation of the law.”

The agenda for Thursday’s board meeting is markedly different from previous ones. Though there are agenda items that usually fall under executive session, like lawsuits and teacher certificate revocations, there is no executive session on the agenda.

Lankford Criticizes Democrats for Using Failed Immigration Bill as 'Political Football' in Presidential Race

Immigration has been a sticking point in the presidential race. One of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senators says his failed immigration bill is being used for partisan gain.

Sen. James Lankford made a stop in Tulsa for a Q&A with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Lankford’s bi-partisan immigration bill, which did not pass after former President Trump criticized it, has been a talking point for Democrats at their National Convention this week.

But Lankford says Democrats are overstating their part.

“It has been a political football to me. It’s been interesting—Vice President Harris is talking often about that bi-partisan bill. She was never at the table negotiating that," said Lankford.

However, during the Q&A, Lankford also said many of his GOP colleagues apologized to him after shutting the bill down.

Polls have shown immigration to be one of the top issues for voters during this presidential race.

New Option In Kansas For Abortion Care

A new Planned Parenthood clinic opened Monday in southeast Kansas.

This provides another option for reproductive care in nearby states with abortion bans, like Oklahoma.

The clinic has started providing medication abortions, and will phase in surgical care for pregnancies up to 15 weeks.

Emily Wales, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said the clinic in Pittsburg, Kansas was a response to the care needs of states impacted by the fall of Roe v. Wade.

She said she expects the clinic will serve people from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

The clinic is closer to places like Tulsa, northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri than the nonprofit’s Wichita clinic.

“It makes me sleep easier that we have Pittsburg, and it can be there to help Oklahomans in particular. But they shouldn't have to travel in the first place,” Wales said.

Wales said the clinic will integrate other services, like STI testing and treatment, birth control and cancer screenings, but it is currently focused on meeting the demand for abortion care.

Oklahoma Voters Prepare for Runoff Primaries; Early Voting Begins Thursday

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls for runoff primary elections on next Tuesday. But before then, early voting starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

On the ballot in Oklahoma City is a potential hotel tax increase. Three quarters of the funds generated from an increase would be used for tourism promotion.

Tulsa residents will vote for a new mayor. Current mayor G.T. Bynum is not seeking re-election. In addition, Tulsans will vote on potential salary increases for some city officials.

To find your early voting location and hours, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

