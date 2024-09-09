AM NewsBrief: Sept. 9, 2024

Oklahoma City Apple Store Workers Reach Tentative Contract With Apple

Following its strike authorization last month, the union-represented Oklahoma City Apple store has reached a tentative contract with the tech company.

Nearly two years after voting to unionize, Penn Square Mall Apple store workers represented by Communications Workers of America announced they secured a tentative labor agreement on Friday afternoon.

The agreement includes wage increases of up to 11.5% over the next three years, the establishment of safety and health and working relations committees, and guaranteed paid time off.

This is the second union-represented store in the country to reach an agreement with Apple, behind a store in Maryland which secured the first contract in July.

The workers will vote to ratify the contract on Sept. 22.

Oklahoma Drought Conditions Intensify As Summer Ends

Drought is worsening in Oklahoma, especially in the southwest. Conditions have intensified in the past two months.

It’s been 94 days since the City of Mangum received at least a quarter-inch of rain in a single day.

The latest drought monitor shows parts of southwestern Oklahoma in extreme drought. Oklahoma’s State Climatologist Gary McManus says there’s a rain shortfall in other parts of the state, too.

Although drier weather is typical in late summer, he says some areas are 6 to 8 inches below their normal rainfall amounts for the last 90 days.

“When we take that as a whole, and then we add the excessive temperatures we've had, that's why we've had the, I would say, quasi-explosive drought development," McManus said.

He says until the state gets more rain, people should use conservation practices and be aware of wildfire danger.

New Oklahoma Law Shortens Temporary Tag Period, Adds Steps for Tribal Plate Registration

A new Oklahoma law reduces the time drivers can use temporary paper tags, affecting both state and tribal registrations.

It used to be that vehicles had thirty days to be registered. Enrolled tribal citizens could do this with their respective nation and receive a tribal plate and tags.

Under the new law, though, newly purchased vehicles must begin pre-registration within two days of a sale. Paper tags are issued and must be replaced with a metal plate within ten days.

Tribal nations advise their drivers to pick up those paper tags before registering with their tribal nation. Cherokee Nation tells its citizens that the new law adds an extra step. The tribe instructs citizens to complete their registration with the Cherokee Nation within thirty days.

One thing to note is that some tribes do not participate in “Keep Your Tag,” meaning a new tribal plate will be issued during the process.

New Planetarium Set To Open Later This Month

The highest caliber planetarium in the country will open soon in Oklahoma City.

Science Museum Oklahoma is set to debut its new Love's Planetarium after years of planning and construction.

The planetarium will feature 4K projectors and technology that produces the highest quality star reproductions available.

A grand opening ceremony is set for Friday, Sept. 20th.

