AM NewsBrief: Sept. 16, 2024

More Money for Sheriff's Departments

Sheriff’s offices in all 77 counties are getting a cash influx in the coming weeks.

A new grant program funded by the legislature and set into action by the attorney general’s office is meant to bridge budget gaps and help free up cash.

Sheriff’s offices across the state qualified for grant awards of three different amounts, based on their property tax valuations. Those amounts are $150,000, $250,000 or $300,000 dollars, with the poorest counties qualifying for the least amount of money.

The total distribution adds-up to $18 Million dollars.

That could be for new radio systems, vehicles, uniforms, or one-time stipends for deputies and administrative staff. The money can’t be used on pay raises, according to grant stipulations.

And while the awards have not been sent yet, the attorney general says counties and their sheriffs should be getting their agreement forms later this month.

New Poverty Data for Oklahoma

Newly released census bureau data shows Oklahoma’s poverty rate ranks sixth in the nation.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute released an analysis of the state’s ranking.

Census data shows not all Oklahomans are struggling equally. The state’s poverty is concentrated in children, with one in five living in poverty. There has also been an increase in poverty rates among racial minorities, women and Oklahomans with disabilities.

Oklahoma Policy Communications Director Dave Hamby says poverty is a policy choice, and Oklahoma lawmakers are not deciding to fix the issue.

“When we are faced with this information that shows how poorly Oklahomans are failing economically should be a call to action to go ‘this is a community problem that we need to address, he said"

Hamby said the legislature should consider things like tax reform and improving child care access to help improve Oklahoma’s ranking.

Turnpike Plan Changes

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has released a revised plan for the East-West Connector turnpike. The 28 mile stretch runs near Norman, Moore, Oklahoma City and through Cleveland County.

The updated plan removes frontage roads and three interchanges, and clarifies the extent of the rights-of-way needed. The OTA has posted the revisions on the Access Oklahoma website for public viewing.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.