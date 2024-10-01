AM NewsBrief: Oct. 1, 2024

Norman Residents Petition for Public Vote on Entertainment District

A volunteer group in Norman is gathering signatures for a referendum petition on the Rock Creek Entertainment District project.

City council approved the $1 billion plan in a narrow vote last month.

The nonprofit Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development is leading the petition drive to bring the issue to a public vote.

Critics say that the project’s tax increment financing (TIF) could harm public services.

Meanwhile, a group called Elevate Norman has sent messages urging residents not to sign, claiming the project will boost growth without raising taxes.

Petitioners have until Oct. 18 to collect over 6,000 signatures, with hopes of a vote in February 2025.

DOJ Launches Inquiry Into 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is now the subject of an inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice. The news is a victory for the last two survivors and their legal team.

At a press conference, Justice for Greenwood director Damario Solomon-Simmons was celebratory.

“It is about time. It only took 103 years," said Solomon-Simmons.

Justice for Greenwood has represented Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, who survived the massacre and unsuccessfully sued Oklahoma for reparations.

According to the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, the department has launched a so-called “review and evaluation” of the massacre under the Emmett Till Cold Case program.

It will release a report of the findings at the end of this year.

It’s unclear whether the evaluation will lead to any other federal actions.

Oklahoma Crews, Cherokee Nation Join Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in Southeast U.S.

Federal, state and tribal agencies are swooping in to help after Hurricane Helene caused massive flooding in the Southeastern U.S.

Oklahoma sent urban search and rescue personnel to aid in the recovery.

A crew from the Tulsa Fire Department went to Florida ahead of the storm, and OKC firefighters have been working in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The OKC Fire Department says a boat crew rescued at least three people and two dogs trapped by floodwaters. The team has also been conducting searches and damage assessments alongside local and federal emergency responders and crews from other states.

Multiple Oklahoma electric utilities have also sent line crews to areas hit hard by Helene.

The Cherokee Nation’s emergency management team is coordinating resources for the disaster response with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina.

New Details On Extent Of Mold Damage At Norman Library

Norman Public Library Central has had its doors closed for almost a year now. Documents show about the presence of mold prior to its opening.

Documents requested by KFOR dating back to 2018 show the library had mold before it opened in 2019.

Included in the documents were pictures of mold on drywall throughout the second and third floors of the library while under construction.

The library closed its doors in November of 2023 after the discovery of mold in the building.

It’s still unknown when the library will reopen.

The library will be discussed during a special meeting of the Norman City Council Tuesday evening.

A temporary library location is open for the public.

