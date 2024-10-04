AM NewsBrief: Oct. 4, 2024

City of Norman Sues Contractors Over Mold-Plagued Library

The city of Norman has taken its dispute over the indefinitely closed Central Public Library to court.

The city filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court against the firms responsible for the building’s construction, alleging a breach of contract by not ensuring the building was properly and professionally built.

The library has been shut down for nearly a year due to mold issues. Reports reveal mold was present even during construction, with a 2018 inspection noting mold on the second and third floors before the building’s completion.

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said fixing the library could cost millions, but he wants the contractors to cover the costs.

Walters Moves to Dismiss Bixby Superintendent’s Defamation Lawsuit

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is asking a court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a Tulsa-area superintendent. Walters filed the motion Wednesday in Tulsa County District Court.

The lawsuit was filed by Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller after Walters called him a “liar” and a “clown” in a press conference following a July State Board of Education meeting. Walters also alleged without evidence Miller’s district was “dealing with all kinds of financial problems.” The remarks came after Miller complained on social media about the state department’s handling of federal funding.

In the dismissal motion, Walters claims immunity as an official through the state’s Government Tort Claims Act, which holds that state officials cannot be held liable for performing duties within the scope of their employment. He also claims a right to dismissal under the Oklahoma Citizens Participation Act, which protects constitutional rights like freedom of speech from certain litigation.

Walters is also requesting the court charge Miller for the lawsuit’s costs, as well as impose additional financial sanctions to deter Miller from pursuing further litigation

Cleveland County Jail Inmate Dies

An inmate died at the Cleveland County Detention Center Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Alex Wright was found unresponsive in his cell, and was pronounced dead at 5 o-clock Thursday morning.

Wright was booked into the jail on March 3 for drug-related charges.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death.

Oklahoma Wildlife Department Proposes Hunting, Fishing Rule Changes

Every year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation revises the rules that govern hunting and fishing across the state.

This year’s revisions would only make minor tweaks to hunting and fishing in Oklahoma.

One proposed change would increase the price of turkey hunting licenses from $10 per bird to $20 for in-state hunters and $40 for non-residents.

Another would remove special license requirements for trapping certain furry creatures. That would instead be covered under annual and lifetime license packages.

The rules also incorporate the new youth super license, which allows minors to fur trap and to hunt deer, elk, pronghorn, bears, turkeys and waterfowl.

The public can provide feedback on these rule changes for the next month by mail, on the Department of Wildlife Conservation’s website, or at an in-person meeting on Nov. 7.

Chesapeake and Southwestern Merge to Form Expand Energy

Natural gas behemoths Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company are officially combining and rebranding as Expand Energy Corporation.

Expand Energy Corporation is now one of America’s largest natural gas producers.

In a press release, the company’s president and CEO, Nick Dell’Osso, says the goal is to enhance margins and reach more markets to reduce the overall cost of energy.

He adds that the combination is a way to expand opportunities for shareholders and consumers.

Chesapeake has historically been an oil and gas power player in Oklahoma City. Southwestern was based in Houston.

The new Expand Energy is the nation's largest independent natural gas company. The company will continue to be based in Oklahoma City.

The merger was first announced in January and is estimated to be worth more than $7 billion.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

