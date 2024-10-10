AM NewsBrief: Oct. 10, 2024

Virtual Southmoore Student Arrested as Co-Conspirator in Election Day Terror Plot

A virtual Southmoore student is in custody and charged as co-conspirator for plotting a terrorist attack.

The Department of Justice announced the arrests of Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi and an underage co-conspirator for plotting an Election Day terror attack.

The FBI says the co-conspirator is Tawhedi’s brother-in-law who is a virtual student at Southmoore High School.

Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines sent a letter to families notifying them of the students' arrest.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says his agency activated its investigative teams and is communicating with the FBI.

Walters says he encourages students, staff, and parents to report suspicious activity through the department’s Awareity System.

Oklahomans to Vote on Two State Questions in November

There are two down-ballot races Oklahomans will have to decide on that don’t have any candidates this November: State questions.

State Question 833 would allow local municipalities to create public infrastructure districts – commonly called PIDs.

A PID can organize public works projects funded by taxpayers within its boundaries.

SQ 834 seeks to clarify that only U.S. citizens can vote in Oklahoma elections.

Currently, noncitizens cannot vote anywhere in Oklahoma or federal elections. However, some municipalities in other states allow noncitizens to vote in certain elections.

This state question would not change Oklahoma law, but supporters say it clarifies it further, while opponents argue it feeds into anti-immigrant sentiment.

These two questions will be up for vote across Oklahoma on Nov. 5.

New Program Supports Oklahoma Veteran Farmers with Agriculture Training, Mental Health Focus

There are thousands of farmers and ranchers with military service history in Oklahoma. An education program is starting up for veteran producers to succeed in the state’s agriculture industry.

There are about 124,000 producers with military experience in the state…. And there are roughly 39,000 who are just starting out.

The Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs is working with organizations and agencies to form the Veteran Farmer/Rancher Education Program. Daron Hoggatt is the department’s business management program administrator.

He says along with agricultural training, the program will focus on mental health and wellness.

So many veterans unfortunately commit suicide every year, that this also helps with that mental health and well being of that," said Hoggatt.

He says the long-term goal is to make a strong community for the state’s veteran farmers.

Northern Lights Could Be Visible in Oklahoma Thursday Night

A severe solar storm could bring the northern lights to Oklahoma. Whether the dancing lights will be visible Thursday night in the Sooner State depends on the force of the preceding geomagnetic disturbance.

Solar storms can cause all kinds of problems, including with satellites and power grids. But they also mean a view to one of nature’s wonders, the northern lights.

Shawn Dahl with the Space Weather Prediction Center in Colorado says whether the storm will produce an Aurora for the Sooner State depends on its strength.

"We won’t know that until it arrives at a satellite one million miles from earth that we use to measure these changes in the solar wind," Dahl said.

Dahl says the storm is right now predicted to be weaker than the G5 rated solar storm that hit in May, when the northern lights were visible in Oklahoma. There is a possibility for a repeat performance, though. I

The solar storm is expected to hit around mid-morning Thursday. Scientists will know about an hour before the storm reaches earth how strong it is.

