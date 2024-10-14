AM NewsBrief: Oct. 14, 2024

Meat Recalled from Oklahoma Facility Over Listeria Concerns

Almost 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are being recalled from an Oklahoma facility. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the products may be infected with Listeria.

From mid-June to earlier this month, the products were made at BrucePac in Durant and shipped to restaurants, vendors and stores. They include items like grilled chicken breast strips, premade salads and wraps.

USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service found the problem as part of a routine inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of people having bad reactions.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, which is especially harmful to pregnant people, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The USDA is concerned that some have already been available in restaurants and other establishments.

Officials are urging organizations not to serve or use contaminated foods—instead, they should be thrown away or returned.

Kevin Ray Underwood Scheduled for December Execution

Nearly two decades after Kevin Ray Underwood murdered his 10-year-old neighbor, he’s the next Oklahoman scheduled to be killed by lethal injection.

Underwood was sentenced to death in 2008 for murdering Jamie Bolin in Purcell two years earlier. Underwood confessed to police that he lured Bolin into his house, beat her over the head, attempted to decapitate her and stashed her body in a plastic tub with hopes of later eating it.

Underwood has exhausted his standard opportunities for appeal but has asked the state to delay his execution until the Oklahoma Supreme Court decides a lawsuit in which he claims the state’s death penalty is unconstitutional because it gives too many options for the method of killing.

Underwood’s clemency hearing is set for Dec. 4. Unless the Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency and Governor Kevin Stitt approves it, Underwood is scheduled to be killed by lethal injection on Dec. 19. By coincidence, his 45th birthday.

Former Oklahoma City Councilman Dies

A longtime city councilman in Oklahoma City died Friday.

Larry McAtee represented southwest Oklahoma City’s Ward three for two decades.

He holds the second-longest council member tenure in city history, sitting on the council from 2001 until 2021.

McAtee was instrumental in passing three MAPS initiatives, championed the arrival of the OKC Thunder and served as chairman of the city’s Airport Trust.

Last year, the City named the park at Crystal Lake after him. Something he called an honor and privilege.

FAM Holding Activities for Indigenous People’s Day

The First Americans Museum is hosting an all-day celebration for Indigenous People’s Day at no cost.

Attendees can witness cultural performances, educational demonstrations and stickball games.

Food trucks will also be available for those who worked up an appetite.

Oklahoma City Mayor and Osage citizen David Holt will read a Mayoral Proclamation about the holiday, and tribal leaders are invited to speak.

Museum staff encourage carpooling due to limited onsite parking. For more information, visit FamOK.org.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

