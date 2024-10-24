AM NewsBrief: Oct. 24, 2024

Lawmakers Consider Statewide Ban on Cell Phones in Public Schools

Lawmakers are considering the case for a statewide ban on cell phones in public schools. The Senate Education Committee listened to physicians, policy researchers and educators at a legislative interim study.

Last spring, legislators mulled over a bill to offer grant incentives to schools that implemented phone-free policies, but it never advanced from the Senate. Some members said they were in favor of an outright ban, but concerns arose about superseding local control.

Tuesday, lawmakers heard from Superintendent Jeremy Jackson of Pocola Public Schools, which recently instituted phone restrictions. He says a state mandate is needed to support districts against parent pushback.

"We need your help. Just to help those administrators or superintendents in those districts where it is not as welcome. The data is all there. We have the experience, we have the information. We just need a little bit of help getting that pushed through the — across the finish line," said Jackson.

Several lawmakers, including Committee Chair Adam Pugh, say they will carry another phone restriction bill next spring.

Tulsa County Social Services to Remain Open Despite Oklahoma County Closure

The Social Services Department in Tulsa County will remain open despite a different interpretation of the same law in Oklahoma County.

Tulsa County Commissioners say there are no plans to change operations at the county’s Social Services Department.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma County’s Social Services Director, Christi Jernigan-Marshall, says her department is forced to disband by the end of the month due to bills passed during the last legislative session.

Senate Bill 1931 repealed laws related to county care of indigent persons – laws that had been in place since 1910.

But legal interpretations vary by county.

While Oklahoma County’s District Attorney ordered the closure, Tulsa County officials cite a different section of state law to keep services running. Tulsa’s commissioners say they plan to follow Article 17, Section 3 of the Oklahoma State Constitution, which mandates counties care for those in need.

OKC Leaders Form New Committee to Shape Future of Professional Soccer

Leaders from the Oklahoma City area are part of a new committee to help shape the future of professional soccer in OKC.

The group OKC for Soccer announced the creation of the committee in a news release. The diverse group of 33 leaders from the community includes business, sports, and cultural leaders, even the lieutenant governor.

Court Jeske is the President for Echo Soccer, a majority investor for the OKC Soccer initiative. He says this committee will bring a wide range of perspectives and insights to help shape the sport in a way that represents Oklahoma City.

OKC for Soccer hopes to also bring a women’s soccer club.

Oklahoma City Thunder Tip Off Season Against Denver Nuggets Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder basketball is back, starting Thursday. The team enters the season with high expectations following their best-in-the-west record last year.

OKC travels to Denver to face the Nuggets, who are led by Nikola Jokić. The three-time NBA MVP is generally expected to be guarded by Thunder center Chet Holmgren, but Holmgren says it’s not that simple.

“It’s not a 'me preparing thing,' it’s more of a 'we preparing thing.' He’s a really good player and there is no guarding him…there is no 1-on-1 matchup for him. You’re guarding him with a whole team. That’s the beauty of basketball - it’s a 5-on-5 game, so I got some teammates to help me out with that one," said Holmgren.

OKC will be without new big man Isaiah Hartenstein tonight, as he misses the next five to six weeks with a hand fracture.

Tip-off for Thursday's game is set for 9 p.m.

