AM NewsBrief: Oct. 25, 2024

State Board of Education Tables Agenda Amid Change in Legal Counsel Following AG Decision

The State Board of Education voted to table much of its agenda at Thursday’s meeting, saying it was uncomfortable voting due to a sudden change in the board’s legal counsel because the attorney general’s office stepped in.

If a state board chooses to use a private attorney, it must get approval from the Oklahoma Attorney General. It had been using attorney Cara Nicklas. Her contract expired in June, but the department did not submit a contract extension for AG approval until mid-October.

Wednesday, Attorney General Gentner Drummond denied the approval and told the board it had three options: employ in-house counsel, present a contract for a different private counsel, or use an attorney from the AG’s office. For Thursday’s meeting, the board opted for the AG’s attorney.

The board says it had legal questions and felt uncomfortable voting without prior conversations with the new board attorney. It tabled approval requests for a Christian school’s accreditation and a district to use textbook funds on non-approved books. It also tabled all teaching certificate revocations.

Biden to Issue Landmark Apology Over Native American Boarding Schools

President Joe Biden is expected to appear in Arizona to formally issue an apology for the federal government's role in Native American boarding schools.

Historically, boarding schools were used to forcibly assimilate large swaths of Indigenous children into predominantly white culture. The aftermath has left scars. Native languages have become endangered, and tribal nations have fought to repatriate the remains of hundreds of children.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. praised the President’s apology, saying it was a step toward raising awareness of the issue while acknowledging that healing goes beyond words.

USPS Proposes Cost-Saving Changes That May Slow Rural Mail Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing changes to save billions of dollars, but it could mean a shift in delivery times in rural communities.

One of the changes is to consolidate delivery and collection. For post offices far away from regional hubs, that means both morning mail pick-ups and drop-offs.

Officials say the move will enhance delivery, and they are basing it on a new network built around letters and parcels.

But some have voiced concerns about slowdowns in rural areas.

“You know, our rural people deserve good quality mail service, just like everyone in the metropolitan areas do, and so we think the Postal Service is misguide," said Scott Blughbaugh, president of American Farmers and Ranchers.

Postal officials say if mail is sent from a rural area, it might take half or a full day more, but that is within the service’s standards.

Postal officials say further operational changes will not occur until after the Election and holiday seasons.

McDonald's Removes Quarter Pounders in Select States, Including Oklahoma, Amid E. Coli Outbreak

An E. Coli outbreak has been linked to a popular menu item at McDonald’s. The fast food chain's decision to remove quarter pounders from certain locations.

Oklahoma is one of a dozen states to see the quarter pounder removed from the McDonald’s menu.

McDonalds is linked to a total of 49 cases of E. Coli with 10 hospitalizations and one death.

The CDC and McDonald's haven't reported any cases in Oklahoma.

Mcdonald’s President Joe Erlinger says the decision to remove the item from select states was out of caution, as well as the slivered onions used in quarter pounders.

Colorado is seeing the most reported cases at 27 with the death of en elderly person.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

