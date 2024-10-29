AM NewsBrief: Oct. 29, 2024

Survey Reveals Incarcerated Oklahomans Favor Trump Over Harris

People incarcerated in Oklahoma prefer former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

In advance of the 2024 election, the Marshall Project surveyed incarcerated people across the U.S. about their political leaning.

Oklahoma was one of the seven states with the highest number of respondents.

The nonprofit found more people in Oklahoma prisons and jails say they would vote for Trump than Harris. This matches a national trend.

Historically, people with felony records are less likely to show up at the polls, even after they regain the right to vote.

But public sentiment about disenfranchisement as a punishment is changing. In Oklahoma, recent legislation clarified people convicted of a felony don’t have to serve the length of their entire original sentence before voting if they receive a pardon or commutation.

Update on Wildfires in Oklahoma

A large wildfire is still burning in the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge in southwest Oklahoma.

The Rush Fire started Thursday afternoon and so far, has burned more than 12,000 acres.

Forestry officials say that fire is about 48%t contained as of latest update Monday afternoon. The fire might not be fully extinguished until Nov. 8.

Another wildfire in eastern Logan County prompted a brief evacuation Monday afternoon.

The Highway 33 Fire started about two miles west of Langston, and burned through more than 400 acres.

State forestry officials reported more than a dozen fires since Friday.

Oklahoma Hospital Association Offers Resource to Help Seniors Navigate Medicare Open Enrollment

The Oklahoma Hospital Association is offering a free resource for Oklahoma seniors to navigate choosing a Medicare plan during open enrollment. The website highlights differences between plans that older Oklahomans can select through Dec. 7.

The Association created a website outlining the differences between Traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage sponsored by local hospitals.

It offers printouts for providers to help educate patients and highlights considerations for rural Oklahomans.

Rich Rasmussen, the association’s president, says the idea came from talking with member hospitals.

“We want to make sure that everything that we do, we ensure that those that are vulnerable that we surround them with additional support, and then they get to make the decision ultimately," said Rasmussen.

Oklahomans can head to MedicareDisadvantaged.org to learn more.

McDonald's Quarter-Pounder Hamburger Back on the Menu

After a brief hiatus, a staple on Golden Arches’ menus is expected back.

The quarter-pounder is back. Or, at least, it will be back soon.

McDonalds has announced that the quarter pounder is expected to be available in all restaurants later this week.

Testing from the Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed E. coli was not found in burger’s beef patty samples. Federal officials say the slivered onions on the sandwiches are likely the source of contamination.

The burgers will be served without slivered onions at about 900 restaurants, including in Oklahoma. At least 75 people in 13 states have been sickened with symptoms from consuming E. coli-contaminated onions.

Although the burger was recalled in Oklahoma restaurants, no cases have been reported in the state

