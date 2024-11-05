AM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2024

Election Day in Oklahoma

It’s election day in Oklahoma and across the country.

Voters in Oklahoma have already cast approximately 400,000 ballots early and by mail. But almost 2 million more people are registered to vote and could be voting today.

There’s more on the ballot than just the presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

Oklahoma Supreme Court retention elections, a pair of state questions and a bevy of local races will be decided at the polls.

Most races in the Oklahoma legislature have already been decided by primary elections or a lack of opponents. But a handful of seats representing communities like Edmond, Stillwater and parts of Oklahoma City are still up for grabs.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line at 7 p.m., officials urge you to stay in line - you will be able to cast a ballot.

The Oklahoma State Election Board offers tips and reminders as voters head to the polls.

Despite Tornado Damage, Oklahoma Officials Anticipate Smooth Election Process

Tornadoes tore through Central Oklahoma over the weekend, destroying homes, upturning cars and leaving other damage in their wake.

But polling places remain standing. Officials anticipate a smooth election process.

The Oklahoma State Elections Board reports all voting sites are ready for visitors throughout election day on Tuesday.

“It's all hands on deck when it comes to election day. Our precinct officials are doing the very best they can to get voters in and out of the polls as quickly as possible.”

Spokesperson Misha Mohr says precautions are in place if a polling location loses power.

Record Number of Oklahomans Registered to Vote

More Oklahomans than ever are registered to vote as they head to the polls for today’s election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials released the latest registration numbers Monday.

There are 2.4 million Oklahomans registered to vote as of Nov. 1.

That’s up by about 141,000 voters since January and 29,000 since the end of September.

Just over half of all registered voters in Oklahoma are Republicans. About a quarter are Democrats and a fifth are Independents. Less than one percent are registered as Libertarians.

Voter registration numbers don’t necessarily translate to voter turnout.

Still, in a press release statement, state election board secretary Paul Ziriax says he’s encouraged by the record-breaking voter registration numbers and hopeful Oklahomans will make their way to the polls.

Tulsa Could Launch Oklahoma’s First Autonomous Public Transit

Tulsa could soon be the first city in Oklahoma to use self-driving vehicles for public transit, but community input is needed first.

A project headed by the Indian Nations Council of Governments, or INCOG, is looking to bring four autonomous vans to North Tulsa in 2026.

Sheyda Brown with the Terence Crutcher Foundation, a partner on the project, says bringing autonomous transit to North Tulsa could help alleviate longstanding inequalities.

“Part of that is definitely having access to transportation and being able to get to work and school and even the gym or other entertainment in our lives that everyone deserves access to," Brown said.

There are several other partners on the project, including MetroLink Tulsa, who will integrate the driverless vans into their already-existing MicroTransit rideshare service.

Cornell University is developing the software for the vehicles.

For anyone nervous about riding in an autonomous vehicle, INCOG says each vehicle will be staffed with a human safety driver.

The project is being funded by a $3.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

