AM NewsBrief: Nov. 7, 2024

Oklahoma Latino Leaders React To Election Results

Oklahoma Latino community leaders are reacting following Donald Trump's victory to the White House.

Arturo Alonso-Sandoval is the Representative for House District 89, the district with the densest Latino population in the state.

As a Democrat, Alonso-Sandoval says Trump’s victory is disheartening. He worries about the hate the former president’s staunchest supporters have expressed toward Latinos and other immigrant communities.

"One of the things I fear is that a lot of people will feel more emboldened to continue to put out that negative and hateful rhetoric that demonizes Hispanics and demonizes immigrants," Alonso-Sandoval said.

Some Republican Latinos hope a Trump administration will bring a more stable — if not fruitful — economy to the state through support for the fossil fuel and oil industries and more seamless negotiations for federal grant injections.

Norman Entertainment District Petition Moves Forward

A petition to put a proposed Norman entertainment district to a public vote is moving forward.

City officials announced Wednesday that enough signatures were verified to move the process to the next step, a ten day protest period.

If the petition is deemed to be sufficient, the question will go before voters on the next general election Feb. 11.

Norman City Council approved plans for the $1 billion Rock Creek Entertainment District in September.

The project includes a new arena for OU sports, retail and office space and restaurants.

NWS Rates Weekend Tornadoes

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least nine tornadoes touched down statewide Sunday and Monday.

The tornadoes that hit near south Oklahoma City and Harrah were the strongest, and were rated EF-3's.

Two other tornadoes were EF-2s, there were four EF-1s and one EF-0.

Teams from the Oklahoma City Utilities Department are still assessing the damage.

The city expects to release more information about storm debris collection by Friday.

Help For Residents Affected by Tornadoes

After Sunday’s early-morning tornadoes destroyed 50 buildings in Oklahoma City and damaged nearly 130 more, the city has opened two resource centers to help affected residents get back on their feet.

The outreach offices will help people get permits and find contractors to rebuild homes, fences and other damaged structures. Residents will also be able to talk with local government officials about debris removal, insurance, utilities and health and social services.

EMBARK will provide free transportation from neighborhoods hit by tornadoes to outreach offices at Harmony Christian Church in Choctaw and Windwood Free Will Baptist Church in southeast OKC.

The American Red Cross has also opened two care centers at the Choctaw Middle School Gymnasium and Harrah Church.

The state Department of Emergency Management asks Oklahomans to continue to report damage from the storms and subsequent flooding at damage at damage.ok.gov.

Judge Rules Oklahoma County Jail Must Allow Surprise Health Inspections

An Oklahoma County District Court Judge has dismissed a case brought by the Oklahoma County jail trust asking state health inspectors be banned from conducting surprise inspections.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Brent Dishman ruled State health inspectors shall be able to conduct surprise inspections at the Oklahoma County jail.

This follows jail staff refusing entry to state health inspectors trying to conduct surprise inspections twice over the summer, citing lack of staff needed to support the inspection process.

After the second refusal, Health Commissioner Keith Reed ordered the jail to permit the surprise inspections or face administrative penalties.

The Health Department has a separate case pending against the Oklahoma County jail trust before the Oklahoma Supreme Court, asking for the jail to be ordered to allow state health inspectors in at any time.

Downtown OKC Library Hosts Experimental Music Showcase

The Downtown Oklahoma City Library is giving patrons an excuse to be a little loud Thursday night.

Last year, a punk-library concert turned a lot of heads.

“I’m pretty sure you could probably hear it through most of the building," said Meg Nance Coker, a special collections librarian for the Metropolitan Library System.

She wants more shows like last year’s featuring underground music. She’s helping lead a new showcase called Library Out Loud.

“My goal is just having a place that people who wouldn't normally be represented by the library's offerings to be together and to have a community space.”

The first show will feature an experimental music collective called Dissociation. Attendees can also check out the library’s Oklahoma Underground Music Archive, featuring posters, hair dye and more.

Library Out Loud will start at 6 p.m.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

