AM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2024

Ryan Walters Announces New Office To Ensure ‘Right To Pray’ in Oklahoma Schools

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is continuing his efforts to align Oklahoma’s education policies with those of the incoming Trump Administration following the creation of the Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism.

A press release from Walters says the new office within the state Department of Education is in line with a top education priority of President-elect Trump — Freedom to Pray — and will ensure parents, teachers and students can practice their religion and display their patriotism freely.

It will also oversee investigations when pushback inevitably comes over, allowing the open practice of religion in public schools.

Walters says “the radical left never misses a chance to co-opt the teacher unions and their minions to indoctrinate our children against traditional values of faith and family,” and that declining academic outcomes in Oklahoma’s public schools are directly linked to the dismantling of those values.

He says guidance will be issued in the coming days to ensure the right to pray in schools is safeguarded.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs Its Authority Over Corporation Commissioners

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is weighing questions about its authority over Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners.

The court heard oral arguments in a case three legislators brought against Commissioner Todd Hiett after allegations that he groped a man who represents one of Oklahoma’s public utilities.

The legislators want the Supreme Court to disqualify Hiett from at least three cases involving utilities with ties to victims or witnesses of the alleged inappropriate behavior.

Attorney Joe White is representing Hiett. He says this suit is not the way to hold him accountable.

"These House members have the authority, not you. They have the authority to bring articles of impeachment and go through the process," said White.

Attorney Stephen Jones represents the lawmakers. He says impeachment isn’t the answer.

"The consequence of doing nothing and saying, 'Well, we don't have any remedy' is in effect, with respect, sanctioning a great abuse and compromises decisions that the corporation commission has," said Jones.

The Supreme Court will consider these arguments and decide whether to disqualify Hiett, and if they even can.

State Republican Senators Elect Next Senate Pro Tem

Oklahoma Republican senators have re-affirmed Lonnie Paxton as their leader.

Paxton won a close internal vote Tuesday to be the next Senate Pro Tem.

Paxton is a Republican from Tuttle, first elected in 2016. As a fiscal conservative, he represents a continuation of the Senate leadership’s status quo.

The nonprofit news outlet NonDoc reports Paxton won the top spot in the Senate by one vote.

He ran internally against David Bullard of Durant, whose voting and rhetorical record is more in line with social conservatives in the statehouse.

Paxton will have to run in a Senate-wide election for leadership in January. However, a spokesperson for the chamber says the same results are expected.

Paxton can now begin setting up the legislative agenda for next year’s session and begin making committee appointments soon.

Those decisions will ultimately decide what will be voted on and approved on the floor, where the GOP continues to enjoy a supermajority.

Historical Signs Installed In Edmond Park

Historical markers are now on display in a park in Edmond.

Five interpretive panels at Stephenson Park provide details about Edmond's history.

Each sign includes photographs and information about buildings and landmarks visible within the park.

City leaders say the park was established in 1892, making it the oldest original park in Edmond.

