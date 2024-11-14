AM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2024

Incoming Senate Leader Prioritizes Roads and Schools Amid New Regulatory Challenges

Senate Pro tem-designee Lonnie Paxton says state infrastructure and education are his top two priorities for the coming legislative session.

Paxton says the legislature can never build or widen enough roads in Oklahoma. That need will always be there.

He also says the state needs more well-funded, top-tier public schools for parents to send their children.

But there are new regulatory needs and a new presidential administration on the horizon, which Paxton has his mind on too.

"For example, artificial intelligence is a new thing that we're dealing with," Paxton said.

The pro-temp-designee also says he’s looking forward to what president-elect Donald Trump does at the federal level.

"I'm very interested in where Elon Musk is fitting in with this government efficiency thing," said Paxton.

Paxton hopes Musk does something Oklahoma can mimic to maximize its own government.

'Tulsa King' Producers Remove Quapaw Nation Name Following Backlash Over Portrayal

Producers of the show Tulsa King are pulling the name of the Quapaw Nation from the show. This comes after tribal leaders condemned their portrayal.

The Tulsa King episode “Heroes and Villians” surprised Quapaw Chair Wena Supernaw. And not in a good way.

“I do not appreciate the way that Indian Country is typically depicted as backroom, shady, underhanded dealing," said Supernaw.

The tribe issued a press release condemning the show’s depiction.

Eventually after talks with Paramount, Studio 101 and executive producer and Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, Supernaw says the issue has been resolved—the resolution: the Quapaw Nation name has been scrubbed from the show. In its place is the Kinike Nation, a fictional tribe.

Quapaw officials say the show’s producers are open to a dialogue on tribal representation in the future.

Federal Investigation Uncovers Civil Rights Violations at Owasso Schools After Nonbinary Student's Death

The U.S. Department of Education has found civil rights violations at Owasso Public Schools following a federal investigation launched after a nonbinary student died by suicide earlier this year.

Members of the Department of Education’s civil rights division say they found “repeated instances” over a three-year period where Owasso Public Schools staff failed to comply with federal laws around reporting sexual harassment.

The feds also said staff did not offer support such as counseling or schedule changes to those bringing the complaints.

The complaints include reports of a teacher sending inappropriate messages to students over social media, and of multiple students experiencing slurs, harassment and physical assault.

In response, the district has signed an agreement to train staff and students on the federal Title IX reporting process, including how to prepare documentation.

The Department of Education launched its investigation after nonbinary Owasso student Nex Benedict died by suicide in February.

Benedict died after a fight in a bathroom with girls who had picked on them over their gender identity.

Broken Arrow Schools Weighs Four-Day Week to Address Teacher Shortages

Broken Arrow Public Schools is considering moving to a four-day week. The effort is designed to recruit and keep teachers.

The Tulsa World reports three of six committees who were tasked with looking into the idea of a four-day week presented on the academic aspect of the shift Monday night.

The groups acknowledged the transition would create challenges for families on days when class was not in session, such as child and food care.

Superintendent Chuck Perry told the board the move to a four-day week is not to save money but to attract and retain teachers.

Broken Arrow is the fifth largest traditional school district in the state and currently has 124 emergency certified teachers and 11 open full-time special education positions.

The groups also said other districts in the area have an easier time finding teachers because of the extended weekends.

No decision has been made. Three more subcommittees will present Dec. 9.

