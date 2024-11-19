AM NewsBrief: Nov. 19, 2024

Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Recuses Herself from Case on Bible Mandate in Public Schools

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will be down one justice when it hears a case challenging State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ mandate to put a Bible in every public school classroom.

More than 30 parents, teachers and faith leaders filed a lawsuit last month asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to stop Walters from requiring Oklahoma teachers to instruct from the Bible.

Justice Dana Kuehn has recused herself from the case, citing a rule in the Oklahoma Code of Judicial Conduct that prohibits the “appearance of impropriety.”

Her filing says she must recuse due to the involvement of the Board of Education’s legal representation.

Kuehn did not offer additional details, but this rule is generally used to prevent conflicts of interest or the appearance of bias.

Three attorneys from the Tulsa firm representing the Board of Education filed notices they’d be appearing before the court.

One of them, David J. Anderson, lists a three-month clerkship under Kuehn in 2022 on his LinkedIn profile.

Storm Debris Cleanup Underway in Southeast Oklahoma City Following Nov. 3 Tornadoes

Storm debris cleanup from the Nov. 3 tornadoes began Monday for southeast Oklahoma City residents.

Residents in the designated collection areas can place their storm debris on the curb for pickup.

Collection items include construction material, fencing, trees and limbs that are cut 10 feet or shorter.

This is the first of two rounds of collection. The first round is expected to be completed by the first week of December and the second round by early January.

Because of the amount of damage, crews will start the first pass near Southeast 89th and Sooner Road. After the first pass through, crews will begin the first collection at Southeast 59th and the Triple X area.

Once done with both areas, crews will then start the process over for a second pass. Residents can track the collection progress on the Oklahoma City Debris Map.

High-Speed Internet Expansion Launches in 8 Rural Oklahoma Counties

New projects to expand high-speed internet in eight rural counties began Monday.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office says more than 1,800 homes and businesses will be connected to broadband internet using fiber optic technology.

Dobson Fiber is handling the construction of the advanced fiber network.

The work will cost more than $17 million.

Pawnee Nation To Receive Sacred Objects In Repatriation Effort

Pawnee Nation will welcome more than 25 sacred objects home to Oklahoma.

Indiana University is helping to repatriate them in compliance with the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act.

Among the repatriated items are former Pawnee leader Captain Jim’s otter cap and rattlers used in ceremonies.

They’re artifacts Martha Only A Chief visited in person on IU’s campus.

Only A Chief is the Pawnee Nation’s NAGPRA coordinator. She said finally visiting the items in person was emotional.

“Just seeing items that our relatives have worn or used, or anything that is it's overwhelming,” Only A Chief said.

Only A Chief plans to retrieve the 27 items in early spring.

Then, they will be displayed in the tribe’s museum in Pawnee for tribal citizens and the public.

OMRF Receives Grant to Study Arthritis Causes

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is getting a grant to study why some people develop arthritis while others don’t.

Researchers will use existing human blood samples to develop a model, and to learn more about the link between the gastro-intestinal system and osteo-arthritis.

The funding comes from the National Institutes of Health and totals more than $412,000.

