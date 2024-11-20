AM NewsBrief: Nov. 20, 2024

Ballot Initiative Could Open Oklahoma’s Primary Elections to All Voters

Oklahomans may get the chance to open up the state’s primary elections following a newly filed ballot initiative.

State Question 835 aims to let all voters cast a ballot in the primary election for the candidates they want regardless of their party.

Margaret Kobos leads Oklahoma United, a nonpartisan nonprofit pushing for open primaries.

She gave an example of how primary elections would change. She says folks would walk into their voting location, see the poll workers at their tables and hand them I.D cards — just like normal.

"But here's where it gets different. We no longer have to tell anyone how we are registered," said Kobos. "There is one table, one voter list, one ballot. All candidates are listed with their party affiliations. We vote for the person we think is best for the job."

Organizers will need more than 172,000 signatures affirming voters want to see the question on the 2026 General Election ballot, then follow legal reviews and public protest periods.

Anthony Moore Chosen as Oklahoma House Speaker Pro Tempore-Elect

The Oklahoma House Republican caucus elected Anthony Moore Tuesday to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore-Elect.

Moore represents Clinton and was elected to the House in 2020.

The Speaker Pro Tem is the chamber's second highest officer and assists leadership in all facets of administering the business of the House.

Lawmakers for the 60th Legislature will be sworn into office Wednesday morning 10.

The entire body of the House will formally vote for its next Speaker and Speaker Pro Tempore on Jan. 7.

FEMA Begins Damage Assessments in SE Oklahoma City Following Tornadoes

It’s been more than two weeks since southeast Oklahoma City was hit by violent tornadoes. Emergency management leaders met with FEMA Tuesday to begin damage assessment from the tornadoes earlier this month.

The assessments will determine if federal relief is necessary.

KOCO reports FEMA is assessing the neighborhood near Sooner Road and Southeast 89th Street that was hit by an EF-3 tornado.

Thirty-nine structures were reported destroyed, 43 had major damage and 54 sustained minor damage from the early November storms.

FEMA asks those who experienced damage to report it to help with their assessment.

Oklahoma Completes Transition to Cashless Tolling

Oklahoma’s last turnpike toll booths are shutting down.

The I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike corridor between Tulsa and the Missouri state line will convert to cashless tolling at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

This marks the completion of the state’s switch to cashless tolling across all 12 turnpike corridors. Drivers without a Pikepass will receive bills by mail through the PlatePay system.

Turnpike officials say the switch to cashless tolling improves safety and maintains traffic flow by eliminating the need to stop at toll booths.

Audit Reveals $11M in Overpayments to Paycom Center Operator

The Oklahoma City auditor released a report showing overpayments from the city to the operator of the Paycom Center.

The audit reports ASM Global, the operator of the Paycom Center, received more than $11 million in excess payment from the city since fiscal year 2018.

Additionally, the audit identified over $240,000 in overbilled game expenses from ASM to the Oklahoma City Thunder and recommended repayment to the team.

The audit also identified more than half a million dollars in unbilled or underbilled revenues and recommended those be collected.

Other recommendations include developing protocols to ensure all facility-related revenues are accurately billed, obtaining and reviewing a full accounting of the use of excess funds from ASM annually, and reviewing ASM’s operating budgets for accuracy, completeness and reasonableness.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

