AM NewsBrief: Nov. 25, 2024

U.S. Senator Fred Harris obit

Former U.S. Senator from Oklahoma Fred Harris has died. He was 94-years-old.

Harris’ national prominence began with a successful campaign to replace powerful Senator Robert S. Kerr, who died in office, beating legendary OU football coach Bud Wilkinson in the process, and continued into unsuccessful runs for president in 1972 and 1976.

Harris, a liberal Democrat who campaigned on fighting poverty and racial discrimination resided in New Mexico for decades after the end of his political career.

Harris’ wife told The Associated Press he died peacefully of natural causes.

OKC agrees to $1 million settlement for family of police shooting victim

The Oklahoma City Council approved over $1 million to settle a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Bennie Edwards, who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police officers on December 11, 2020.

Police were responding to a complaint Edwards was bothering customers at a store in NE Oklahoma City when they found him with a knife outside the business. The situation escalated and ended with Edwards running away and officers shooting him in the back, killing him.

Edwards, who was 60 years old at the time, was experiencing homelessness and had a history of mental illness.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney at the time, David Prater, charged Sergeant Clifford Holman with first degree murder for his role in Edwards’ death. However, Prater’s successor, Vicki Behenna, dismissed the charge in 2023.

TU fires head football coach

The University of Tulsa has fired its head football coach. Kevin Wilson’s removal follows a 63 to 30 loss to South Florida on Saturday.

Wilson led the Golden Hurricane for two seasons, earning just seven wins and 16 losses. Prior to his brief stint at Tulsa, Wilson served as head coach at Indiana, and was the offensive coordinator at both Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Wide receivers coach Ryan Switzer will serve as interim head coach for Tulsa’s season finale on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

School officials say the search for a permanent replacement has already begun.

OU fined by SEC

The University of Oklahoma faces a $200-thousand-dollar fine from the SEC.

The Southeastern Conference says the school was in violation of the league’s “access to competition area policy” at Saturday’s game against Alabama. An additional fine was added when fans came on to the field prior to game’s end.

The Sooners beat the seventh-ranked Crimson Tide by a score of 24-3.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.