AM NewsBrief: Dec. 6, 2024

Sean Burrage Swears in as Oklahoma State System of Higher Education Chancellor

The Oklahoma State System of Higher Education has a new chief executive officer. Sean Burrage was sworn in at Thursday’s State Regents meeting as the organization’s tenth chancellor.

Burrage is the former president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He also served as a state senator and minority floor leader, and is a member of the Choctaw Nation. He says he wants to focus on recruiting more people to high-need workforces.

'This is about putting people to work, right? You know we’ve got to have more engineers and nurses. We’ve got to get people back into teacher prep. We’ve got to have more people that want to be teachers," Burrage said.

The chancellor reports to the State Regents, which are the coordinating board for 25 public colleges and universities across the state, overseeing academic standards, budgets and scholarship programs.

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila Faces Two Challengers in February Election

Ahead of next February’s election, incumbent Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila has two challengers, including a current city council member.

Heikkila, now 72 years old, has been mayor since 2022 when he defeated former mayor Brea Clark. His reelection campaign website lists his 26 years of service in the United States Navy and his endorsements from Norman police and firefighters.

One of his challengers is 40-year-old Stephen Tyler Holman, who with 11 years of service is the most senior member of the Norman city council. His campaign website lists his work on housing security, nature conservation, and public transportation.

Another challenger, Riley Mulinix, works at a law firm in Oklahoma City according to his Facebook page.

Also up for reelection are the city council members representing wards 1, 3, 5, and 7.

The election is on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Oklahoma City Officer Charged After Violent Arrest of 71-Year-Old Driver

An Oklahoma City police officer is being charged with aggravated assault and battery following an investigation into his actions during an altercation over a routine traffic violation.

Disturbing body cam footage shows Sgt. Joseph Gibson trying to issue a ticket to Lich Vu for an improper driving maneuver related to a minor accident in October.

As Vu protests, he appears to lightly tap the officer on the chest. Gibson then violently body-slams the 71-year-old head-first into the pavement, causing significant injury, including an orbital fracture and brain bleed.

Vu remains hospitalized, according to a statement from the Oklahoma County DA’s office that goes on to say its investigation into the matter led to the conclusion the officer’s actions constitute an unreasonable use of force. Gibson faces up to five years in prison if convicted on the charge.

Grant Will Provide Swim Lessons For 100 Students at Oklahoma City YMCA

One-hundred Oklahoma City students will get no-cost swim lessons through the YMCA, thanks to a grant from the Government Employees Health Association.

CDC data shows Oklahoma has one of the ten highest drowning death rates in the United States. But a new program by the Government Employees Health Association and OKC’s YMCA will provide instruction in swimming and aquatic safety for needy students.

The government employees’ association previously launched a similar program in Kansas City.

Gene Willis is the corporate social responsibility manager at the association. He says when it was in action, leaders found that more than a third of participants had never been submerged in water before.

“For those students, that is not about swimming, that is about a relationship and conquering a fear in itself. And part of this program is giving students one less thing to be afraid of in this world," said Willis.

Students enrolled in the program will also receive swimming equipment, including a new towel and a swimsuit.

The YMCA will select students for the program based on need. Students or families interested can contact the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City directly.

