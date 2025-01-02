AM NewsBrief: Jan. 2, 2025

Oklahoma County Advances New Jail and Mental Health Facility Plans Amid Zoning Controversy

Oklahoma County is moving forward with building its new jail and a mental health facility at 1901 E Grand Blvd., following an official opinion from the attorney general.

AG Genter Drummond’s opinion states that the county has immunity from Oklahoma City’s zoning authority for the 60-acre site.

Commission Chairman Brian Maughan announced the decision Monday, calling it a “Christmas miracle” that secured nearly $40 million in federal funds for the mental health center. The money, from the American Rescue Plan Act, had to be committed by the end of 2024.

Critics argue the facility should not be tied to a jail.

The project has faced controversy since June when the county sued the city after its zoning request was denied.

Charges Dropped Against OKC Officer in Altercation With 71-Year-Old Man

Criminal charges against an Oklahoma City Police officer who threw a 71-year-old man to the ground have been dropped.

Last week, State Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed the criminal charge filed by Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna against Oklahoma City Police officer Joseph Gibson.

In October, Gibson got into an altercation with 71-year-old Lich Vu while issuing him a traffic ticket. Body cam footage shows Vu tapping Gibson’s chest with the back of his hand. After that, Gibson twisted Vu’s arms behind his back and threw him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. Vu was hospitalized for several injuries including a neck fracture and a brain bleed.

In a statement, Drummond said he would “not permit Oklahoma police officers to face criminal prosecution for conduct adhering to their training.”

While the criminal charge has been dismissed, the Oklahoma City Police department is conducting an investigation which could lead to disciplinary action for Gibson, who is still on administrative leave.

Turnpike Tolls Increase

It’s now costing more to drive on Oklahoma’s turnpikes.

As of Jan. 1, tolls increased by an average of 15%.

Drivers between Oklahoma City and Tulsa on the Turner Turnpike now pay $5.40 with PikePass and $10.50 with PlatePay.

The toll hike is part of the $8.2 billion ACCESS Oklahoma expansion project.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says higher tolls are necessary to cover rising construction and interest costs.

The turnpike system is now fully cashless.

Oklahoma Regents Seek Nearly $500M Increase for Higher Education in FY 2026

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has laid out its Fiscal Year 2026 legislative budget request, and they want almost $500 million more than last year.

That would mean an increase of $95 millionto the regents’ base allocation by the legislature, or just over 9%, according to Sean Burrage, who leads the Regents as Chancellor.

Burrage broke it down for a handful of lawmakers who attended a small budget presentation at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences campus in Oklahoma City.

Burrage says that includes $9.3 million for the Strong Readers Act, $42 million for strategic investment in STEM and health care programs and $43.7 million to fund performance-based institutional allocations.

$403 million for individual, one-time investment campus needs, like system and structure deferred maintenance projects, and the funding of “strategic collaborations."

Oklahoma Cities Offer Mulching and Curbside Options for Natural Christmas Tree Disposal

If you’re looking to get rid of your natural Christmas tree, Oklahoma City residents have a few options.

Residents who are looking to dispose of their natural Christmas trees can take them to Will Rogers Park or Wheeler Park, where the city will chip them into mulch through Jan. 15. Residents in the market for free mulch can also stop by to take some.

Tulsa offers a similar service at the city’s mulch site on the east side of town.

OKC residents who don’t want to haul their trees to be mulched can set them out on their curb on bulky waste day.

In Tulsa and Stillwater, curbside trees will be picked up on regular trash day, but they must be cut into pieces no longer than four feet so they fit in the garbage hopper.

