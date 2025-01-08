AM NewsBrief: Jan. 8, 2025

Oklahoma County Commissioners Vote To Drop Jail Lawsuit Against Oklahoma City

Oklahoma County is dropping its lawsuit against Oklahoma City over the future site of the county jail.

The city and county have been battling over the future site of a new detention center for months.

The county wants to put the new jail on a site near Del City, which critics point out is close to local schools and homes, but miles from the county courthouse and post-judicial services.

The city had tried to use zoning to block the county from using the site. So county commissioners sued last year.

In late December, State Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued an opinion stating it wasn’t necessary. Though county commissioners aren’t a “superior sovereign,” the county has immunity from OKC’s zoning powers concerning the jail site.

Oklahoma County commissioners unanimously agreed Monday to drop the suit following the ruling, and they plan to proceed with jail construction.

When asked for comment by The Oklahoman, city officials said they had nothing to say for now.

Funding for the project remains an issue. Voters had approved $260 million, but projections show construction will likely cost double that figure.

Despite that, commissioners have moved forward with a plan for a new Behavioral Care Center at the site.

Oklahoma to Take Over Its Last Private Prison

The last private prison in Oklahoma is scheduled to be taken over by the state this year.

The last privately run prison in Oklahoma is the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility. Department of Corrections Spokesperson Kay Thompson says the reason for the state takeover is to get better results.

“We just run prisons better. We have a more focus on rehabilitation than private prisons do.”

Thompson says 95% of Oklahoma inmates return to communities and become our neighbors, so they need programs which will make them successful. Although the results of studies vary, Oklahoma is shown as having a high incarceration rate, but a low recidivism rate, compared to other states.

Restroom Rule Sparks Debate as Oklahoma Lawmakers Organize for Legislative Session

Lawmakers met Tuesday to plan for the upcoming legislative session. But, they had some disagreements on who will be able to use which restroom.

Oklahoma’s legislature convened for its organizational day to take official roll-call, solidify internal leadership votes, and approve the rules that will govern their own behavior.

Coyle Republican Molly Jenkins filed a new rule to restrict House of Representatives’ ladies' restrooms to only people assigned female at birth.

"In the event that in the future, we have a situation that arises where someone who is a transgender would like to come into the women's bathroom. I believe that many women would feel uncomfortable with that," said Jenkins.

Democrats quickly poked holes in Jenkins’ rule. They pointed out there’s no way to discern if someone is the biological sex corresponding to the gender they present as there’s no enforcement for rule breakers, and that there is no equivalent rule for biological males serving in the House.

Lawmakers eventually agreed to disagree, approved a wide slate of rules and adjourned.

Oklahoma Could See 2024 Claim Hottest Year

It may be cold outside now but new weather data in Oklahoma show 2024 could be the warmest yet.

Last year is currently tied with 2012 for the highest temperatures on record in Oklahoma.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says more information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expected later this week may show 2024 was the hottest on record.

“We could see 2024 take the record. It's more likely it would eclipse 2012 versus, you know, go back down below it," McManus said.

McManus says climate change is making historically cold months warmer.

The year also set a record for its number of tornadoes. The state experienced 152 twisters in 2024 - the previous record was 149 in 2019.

