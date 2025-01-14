AM NewsBrief: Jan. 14, 2025.

Norman League of Women Voters Hosts Mayoral Forum

Norman voters will go to the polls next month for a mayoral election. The three candidates met for a forum sponsored by the Norman League of Women Voters.

Building the local economy, housing, and stormwater runoff were main topics of discussion at the public forum of Norman mayoral candidates held at Norman City Hall on Monday evening.

Incumbent mayor Larry Heikkila’s main talking points were increasing the number and pay of Norman police officers and attracting businesses to improve economic development.

Stephen Tyler Holman, current Ward 7 city councilmember, focused on the need for affordable housing and the importance of protecting the water supply.

Attorney and political newcomer Riley Mulinix shared environmental goals like ending the city’s use of Roundup and investing in permaculture and food forests.

All three candidates expressed support for passenger rail connecting Norman to the OKC metro area and the city’s litigation against the builders of the mold-ridden Norman Public Library Central.

Norman voters will select the next mayor at the municipal election on Feb. 11.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Announces Campaign For Governor

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond is running for governor of Oklahoma.

The 61-year-old Republican announced his candidacy Monday in Pawhuska, the home of his prominent cattle ranching family.

Drummond is the first major candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the position. He’s vowed to be a law and order candidate, cracking down on crime like opioid distribution and illegal marijuana operations.

“I don't bow down to the political elite. I don't answer the party bosses. I stand up for the people of Oklahoma,” Drummond said.

Drummond recently vowed to carry out Trump’s immigration goals, which include carrying out “the largest deportation in U.S. history.”

He’s also been a leader in defending House Bill 4156, which allowed local police to arrest unauthorized immigrants and jail them — a job usually reserved for federal authorities – before a federal judge paused it.

It remains to be seen who else will join him in what promises to be a crowded GOP primary to replace outgoing Gov. Kevin Stitt, who emerged from a large Republican field of contenders before taking office after the 2018 election.

Drummond is unlikely to garner support from the current governor.

The pair have been involved in several high-profile scraps related to tribal sovereignty, a legal settlement over mental health services and cabinet secretaries.

Drummond also came into office after defeating Stitt’s hand-picked AG, John O’Connor, appointed by the governor after Mike Hunter resigned amid scandal.

Political ally Cindy Byrd recently filed paperwork to run for lieutenant governor.

New Oklahoma Corporation Commission Member

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has a new member. Former Secretary of State Brian Bingman was sworn in Monday.

Bingman joins Kim David and Todd Hiett in the body that governs oil and gas, utilities and transportation – and replaces Bob Anthony, who served in the role for 36 years.

Bingman was elected to the city commission of (Suh-pulp-uh) in the 1990s and later served as the city’s mayor. He represented District 30 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and then was voted into the State Senate.

His latest role was the Secretary of State under Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Bingman has a degree in petroleum land management from the University of Oklahoma.

The new commissioner was accompanied by his family and told a crowd in the capitol’s Supreme Court ceremonial room the commission has "a lot of challenges, and he’s ready to move Oklahoma forward."

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Sees More Patients Amid Respiratory Season

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is seeing higher patient volumes in its emergency department, which officials are describing as a “typical respiratory season surge.”

Dr. Stephanie DeLeon, the hospital’s associate chief medical officer for children’s services, says typical volumes of 100 patients per day have risen to about 170 in the facility’s emergency department. This comes amid recent increases in influenza and RSV cases in Oklahoma.

DeLeon says the hospital is prepared and has increased its medicine capacity for patients who need to be admitted. But she encourages Oklahomans to call their pediatrician or family physician first.

“We really do want to save the emergency room for the kids that are having difficulty breathing or may be dehydrated … um, because if we're bringing kids in who don't really need the emergency room, it just makes the wait times a little bit longer," DeLeon said.

DeLeon recommends making sure kids cough into their arms, wash their hands and get their flu shots.

