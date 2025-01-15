AM NewsBrief: Jan. 15, 2025

Ryan Walters Sues Federal Authorities Over Immigrant Education Costs

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is suing federal authorities for costs related to schooling Oklahoma's immigrant children. While Walters says those costs are in the hundreds of millions, court filings show no tally.

In a press release, Walters claims the cost of educating certain immigrant children amounts to $474 million.

He attributes the cost findings to his own “observed” increase in a need for teachers, tutors and transportation, among other things, he says, are specifically meant to educate “illegal immigrant children.”

There is no accounting showing how Walters arrived at his multi-hundred-million dollar number in his initial complaint, nor a stated period for which he counted dollars-for-services provided to these students.

Instead, court filings list services provided to children with U.S. Citizenship, permanent residence and no legal immigration status alike…based on whether English is their first language.

The federal government funds much of those services, by funneling money through the state and to its school districts.

Tuesday Election Results

Oklahomans in two dozen counties went to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of local issues.

More than 90% of Clinton residents voted to approve the sale of their publicly owned hospital to a private company. The town’s only hospital has struggled financially and temporarily closed in 2023. The public vote was the final step to completing the transfer to a private company.

Voters in different parts of the state also green-lit a pair of public safety tax hikes. A sales tax increase in Muskogee County will help pay for a new public safety complex. Kingfisher voters decided to continue a sales tax hike that’s been in effect since 2021 to pay for fire station upgrades.

Bill Seeks to Ban Homeless Services Funding in Cities Under 300,000

A proposed bill seeks to ban municipalities in Oklahoma with populations under 300,000 from funding homeless services.

Norman Republican Sen. Lisa Standrige filed SB 484.

If passed, the legislation would end city-supported programs and shelters statewide, except in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Critics argue the bill ignores public safety and creates more problems for communities.

Nonprofits like Food and Shelter in Norman warn the change would increase homelessness and strain private organizations.

After 40 Years in Prison, Wayne Thompson Awaits Gov. Stitt’s Decision on Parole

The fate of a death row inmate now rests with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The state Pardon and Parole Board recommended Wayne Thompson be released.

Thompson has been in prison for more than four decades for killing his abusive brother in law.

The governor's office says a review of the case takes about three weeks.

Cherokee Nation Secures $11M for EV Charging Stations

Tribes are receiving incentives to implement green practices by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Cherokee Nation received nearly $11 million in federal funds to install more than a hundred electric-vehicle charging stations across the reservation.

The money is part of President Biden’s initiative to increase the spread of EV stations across the U.S., along with his Justice 40 initiative to assist disadvantaged communities through federal investments.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the grant is a stepping-stone for the tribe’s goal of significantly decreasing its carbon footprint within the next two years.

The chargers will join the tribe’s pool of existing stations, and will be split into twelve locations ranging from tribally-owned parks to health centers.

Oklahoma City Approves Plan For Overhaul of Parks

Oklahoma City is beginning a massive overhaul of its parks.

The city council approved a more than $70 million dollar master plan Tuesday.

Upgrades include new or improved playgrounds, multi-use courts, shelters, splashpads and the addition of solar lights.

The plan involves more than 100 neighborhood and community parks across Oklahoma City.

Work is expected to begin later this year.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

