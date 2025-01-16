AM NewsBrief: Jan. 16, 2025

New Norman Shelter Operator

The City Care organization took over managing an emergency homeless shelter in Norman Wednesday.

The city hired the Oklahoma City based group in November to replace outgoing operator Food and Shelter.

The low-barrier shelter known as "A Friend's House" opened on Gray Street in downtown Norman in 2022 after a city-managed emergency shelter closed.

Oklahoma County Commissioners Approve Mental Health Center

Oklahoma County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract Wednesday to build a new behavioral health center.

The facility, tied to the upcoming new jail, aims to address long standing mental health care gaps in the county.

Officials hope the center will help combat disparities highlighted in a recent U.S. Department of Justice report that claims Oklahoma discriminates against people with mental health issues.

Construction is set to begin off of East Grand Blvd. in two weeks and finish by September 2026.

Senator Warns Governor’s Back-to-Office Order Could Cost Oklahoma Money and Workers

A state senator says Gov. Stitt's back to the office order will cost the state money and employees.

Republican Sen. Adam Pugh of Edmond told a subcommittee young people will take jobs that pay less if they get options like remote work and flexible time. He believes it will cost state agencies more to not offer those options.

“You're going to have to continue to ask for more money to pay more to be in an office instead of giving them flexibility to be able to work from home.”

In Gov. Stitt's order he said requiring most employees to work in the office would be more efficient, but Pugh fears the state will lose employees to the private sector where flexible working conditions are treated as added benefits.

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Dies Awaiting Execution

An Oklahoma death row inmate died awaiting execution on Tuesday. The inmate was sentenced to death for killing a police officer in 2017.

Byron James Shepard was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning after being brought from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester to a local hospital. He was 47 years old.

A traffic stop in March of 2017 led to a shootout between Shepard and 22-year-old Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney. Both men were shot, but Terney did not survive his injuries. Shepard was found guilty of first degree murder by a Pottawatomie County jury, which also chose the death penalty as punishment.

Shepard was in the process of appealing his sentence in Oklahoma City federal court at the time of his death. He claimed he had been firing randomly the night of the shooting and did not mean to kill Terney.

According to Department of Corrections chief of public relations Kay Thompson, the cause of Shepard’s death is not known at this time, but no physical injury or trauma was observed.

State Agency Provides Free Radon Home Test Kits

Naturally occurring radon is found in buildings nationwide. Oklahomans can test their homes for high levels of the radioactive gas.

Researchers say radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking and is in every state.

The gas comes from decaying uranium and while it poses little threat outdoors, it can accumulate indoors.

But Oklahomans can request free home kits through the Department of Environmental Quality to test for the gas.

The initiative is funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which estimates one in 15 homes has high levels of radon.

The kits can be ordered through the DEQ’s website.

