AM NewsBrief: Jan. 21, 2025

Oklahoma Ethics Commission Moves to Subpoena State Superintendent Ryan Walters Over 2022 Campaign Records

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission is looking to subpoena State Superintendent Ryan Walters for campaign records related to his 2022 election

During the campaign, Walters served as the chairman and treasurer of his own campaign committee. The Ethics Commission authorized a formal investigation of alleged campaign finance violations in October and notified Walters a subpoena was on the way if he didn’t turn over the records. However, Walters’ attorney objected to the request last month, saying it was too broad.

At the Ethics Commission’s Thursday meeting, members voted to file the subpoena. According to Ethics rules, executive session discussions are to remain confidential unless releasing the information is in the public’s interest. Because of that rule, the commission voted at the meeting to make public in open session the information regarding Walters’ case.

According to the commission’s executive director, the subpoena will likely be filed next week in Oklahoma County District Court.

Public Criticizes Proposed School Enrollment Citizenship Rule at State Education Hearing

Speakers at an Oklahoma State Department of Education public hearing were critical of a rules change to require parents to prove their children's citizenship status when enrolling for school.

Several dozen people attended the hearing and all who spoke opposed the rule. Edmond teacher Tasneem Al-Michael said schools should be a sanctuary where all children feel safe to learn and grow.

“Education should never be weaponized as a tool for exclusion or fear. Policies like this risk politicizing the classroom to create an environment where families feel unwelcome enrolling their children in school," Al-Michael said

Other rule changes in the public hearing were to revoke the Education Department statement on civil rights and women's equity, ensure the U.S. flag can be displayed in schools, require saying the pledge of allegiance, and relaxing school counselor and nurse qualifications.

Only one State Board member attended the hearing. Superintendent Ryan Walters did not.

Next the rules will be voted on by the board and then the legislature.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with News Gurus.

Lawmakers Propose Bills to Address Water Conservation Amid Ongoing Drought

Over the past month of bill filing, lawmakers have introduced measures that would aim to conserve Oklahoma’s water resources.

Much of Oklahoma has dipped in and out of severe drought over the last several years, and a handful of bills aim to address or prevent water scarcity.

Senate Bill 259 by Altus Republican Brent Howard would require commercial entities (including farmers and ranchers) to meter how much water they pull from Oklahoma’s aquifers. Last year, a similar bill passed both chambers but was vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Pollard Republican George Burns’s Senate Bill 133 would pause new permits to use groundwater for commercial purposes. New permits could be issued for a groundwater basin once the Oklahoma Water Resources Board completes a study on how much water use the aquifer can sustain.

Large Solar Array Planned for Oklahoma Will Help Power Google’s Data Center

Large renewable energy projects are underway in northeast Oklahoma that will help power a Google data center.

Construction begins this week on a project that will supply more than 300 megawatts of energy, enough to power about 865,000 homes, according to Dallas-based Leeward Renewable Energy.

Google’s data center – located in Pryor – will buy energy from the project to power its operations and artificial intelligence work. The Mayes County Solar Portfolio will be among the state’s largest, located less than a mile from the data center.

Other arrays by LRE are set to be built later this year in southern Oklahoma. The company estimates the projects will create about 300 construction jobs.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

