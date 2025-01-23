AM NewsBrief: Jan. 23, 2025

Lawmakers Propose New Marijuana Regulations for Consumers and Businesses

Oklahoma lawmakers are looking at a handful of marijuana laws this upcoming session impacting those in the industry and consumers.

For consumers, bills introduced would limit the amount of cannabis bought in a week to 70.9 grams, or to two and a half ounces, and would ban people from knowingly smoking tobacco or marijuana or using a vape in vehicles in the presence of a minor.

For industry professionals, one bill requires marijuana businesses to put a notice on product packaging warning the substance can cause impairment and consumers should not operate a vehicle. Another bill would require more distance between a school’s entrance and a dispensary.

Finally, Senate Bill 643 would ban nonresidents from applying for a medical marijuana dispensary, grower or processor license. It also requires employees and owners of medical marijuana facilities to be U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or temporary residents.

Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Limit Length of Trains

A new bill introduced for the 2025 legislative session would limit the length of trains in Oklahoma. The legislation's goal is to relieve traffic concerns.

House Bill 2830 also known as the Train Length Bill filed by Morrison Republican Ty Burns would cap the length of trains at 8,500 feet, which is about 120 carts.

Rep. Burns says the infrastructure is being stressed by the length of some trains.

“Some of these trains are getting into that 10 to 15,000 feet area, which you're getting in the 2.83 miles when you get into 15,000 feet. And obviously, the public safety of not just derailment, but clogging up the line," Burns said.

He says the idea is to improve train and commuter congestion and address safety issues, and that four surrounding states have already passed similar bills.

State Election Board Updates Voter Rolls

The State Election Board updated the state's voter rolls this week.

The process removed more than 129,000 inactive voter registrations and more than 2,200 duplicate voter registrations.

The State Election Board is required to do the multi-step removal process every two years following the General Election.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says updating the voter rolls is a nonpartisan, routine process and is a necessary part of election administration.

Oklahoma Has 11 James Beard Award Semifinalists

A new batch of James Beard Award semi-finalists just dropped.

Two restaurants and nine people from Oklahoma can call themselves James Beard semifinalists.

The award honors the people who contribute to American food culture.

The Oklahoma slate features familiar spots and people in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa dining scenes.

Final nominees for the James Beard honors will be announced in April, and the award winners will be unveiled over the summer at a ceremony in Chicago.

A complete list of semifinalists is available here.

