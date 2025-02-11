AM NewsBrief: Feb. 11, 2025

Oklahoma Institutions Respond to Trump Administration Cuts to NIH Research Funding

A federal judge is temporarily halting a new policy from the National Institutes of Health in 22 states that sued the Trump administration Monday. Oklahoma is not one of the plaintiffs in the suit.

The policy, which was announced Friday and took effect Monday, limits NIH research funding for indirect costs to 15% of grants. Those costs go toward maintaining buildings and equipment and paying support staff. The agency says it applies to current and future grants.

This policy impacts universities and research institutions. Dr. Martin Paulus, the scientific director and president of a clinical neuroscience research institute in Tulsa, says if the policy stands, it would result in an estimated 30% immediate reduction of the institute’s budget.

“We have maybe of the order of 20-30 research projects going on. They have a certain budget. We have carefully calculated what we need on a day-by-day basis, and, literally, overnight, all of a sudden, we have to recalculate. It's very, very, very disruptive," said Paulus.

The pause only applies to research institutions in states that joined the lawsuit.

Oklahoma Elections

Oklahoma voters in 49 counties will head to the polls Tuesday for a swath of elections.

Three candidates will compete in the Democratic primary for the open seat on the Oklahoma County Commission. Independent Jed Green will face the winning candidate in April.

Residents in four Oklahoma City wards will vote on new city council members. Two incumbents run unopposed, but Wards 3 and 7 will see competition among candidates.

Also on the ballot are mayoral races in Norman, Edmond and Ponca City and several school bond proposals around the state.

Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Embark in Oklahoma City will offer free bus rides to voting locations.

To find your voting location and view a sample ballot, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Oklahoma Braces For Winter Weather

Much of Oklahoma is in for winter weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oklahomans can expect a wintry mix of sleet, snow and rain, with accumulations up to 2 inches in some parts of the state.

Many utilities providers recommend people drip their faucets and open their under-sink cabinets to prevent pipes from freezing. It’s been a few weeks since the last burst of winter weather, so now is a good time to ensure outdoor spigots are still covered and emergency supplies are handy in case of a power outage.

Take extra care when driving, especially on bridges and overpasses. Freezing rain is likely overnight on Tuesday, so consider building in some extra time for your Wednesday morning commute.

For the latest weather information visit the National Weather Service's website.

New Flag Pole Aims To Raise Excitement for OKC's Future Stadium

Construction of a new multipurpose stadium in Oklahoma City is still months away, but now there is a visual reminder of what's to come.

A new flag pole was raised Monday where the stadium will be built on land east of the OKC Convention Center and south of Bricktown.

Work on the $71 million stadium complex is set to begin this fall, and will take about two years.

The city says rotating oversized flags will help build excitement for the future stadium and the growth of sports and entertainment in downtown OKC.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

